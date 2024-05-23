The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has reinstated the dethroned Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi.

Mr Sanusi is now officially the 14th and 16th emir of the ancient northern Nigerian city, having served in two different dispensations.

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, 62, was installed in 2014 by then Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is the political godfather of current Governor Yusuf.

He succeeded Ado Bayero, the father of the man who was appointed following his own removal, and who has now become his own predecessor.

The governor made the announcement of Mr Sanusi’s reappointment on Thursday at the Kano Government House, after a ceremonial signing event attended by top government officials and reporters.

Before the public signing of the law, PREMIUM TIMES reported how the governor signed the law passed by the state House of Assembly only hours earlier, in a closed event witnessed by the speaker, Jibrin Falgore, and some of the state kingmakers.

The new law dissolved all the five emirates and removed all the first class emirs of Gaya, Bichi, Rano, Kano and Karaye.

The reinstated emir, Mr Sanusi, is expected to arrive in the state on Friday, where he is expected to lead the congregational jummat prayer at the Central Mosque.

Mr Sanusi was dethroned on 9 March, 2020 by then Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who accused him of insubordination and political interference.

He was replaced by Aminu Ado-Bayero, who held the throne until this moment. Mr Ado-Bayero was reportedly out of Kano at the time of this development.

The governor, while announcing Mr Sanusi’s reappointment, gave the five former emirs 48 hours to hand over and vacate their palaces.

He asked them to hand over all government properties to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

