The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, arraigned a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, and his brother, Ahmad Sirika, on fresh charges of fraudulent awards of contracts worth billions of naira.

This is coming less than two weeks after the anti-corruption agency arraigned the former minister alongside his daughter, Fatima, and her husband, on charges of abuse of office in awarding some contracts.

In the fresh charges before a judge of the Federal Capital Territory High in Abuja, Suleiman Belgore, Mr Sirika, who served under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, was accused of abusing his office through the award of contracts to a company in which his brother, Ahmad Abubakar, had an interest in.

Mr Sirika, his brother and the latter’s company, Enginos Nigeria Limited, face an amended 10 charges worth N14 billion.

When the charges were read to the defendants on Thursday, they pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences.

Referencing some sections of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the defendants’ lawyers, Micheal Noma and Mahmud Magaji, both Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), appealed to the judge to admit their clients to bail.

EFCC lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, did not object to the bail requests.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Atolagbe said the anti-graft agency earlier admitted the defendants to administrative bail.

He, however, urged the court to impose bail conditions that would guarantee the defendants’ presence in court during their trial.

Ruling

In his ruling, Mr Belgore granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100 million each.

Giving other conditions for bail, the judge said sureties to the defendants must own landed properties worth N100 million in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

He added that Mr Sirika and his brother are barred from overseas travels without the court’s permission.

Citing the sister criminal suit against Mr Sirika before Sylvanus Oriji of the FCT High Court, Mr Belgore said, “I see no reason to depart from the conditions granted by my learned brother.”

The judge noted that “The prosecution filed no counter affidavit.

“He (Mr Sirika) is already on administrative bail. He met all the bail applications. He continues to abide by the bail conditions. He has never been convicted of any criminal offence in Nigeria. He is a recipient of national honours. He has an aged mother he is catering for and Investigation in the case has been completed.

“It is my resolution that this applicant deserves to be admitted to bail and I so do,” the judge said.

The judge adjourned the suit until 28 May for the commencement of trial.

Background

Like in the previous case, the defendants stand accused of abuse of office concerning the award of contracts. Also joined with them as a co-defendant is Mr Abubakar’s firm, Enginos Nigeria Limited, which was allegedly awarded the contracts.

The funds were said to have been earmarked for several aviation ministry contracts from Mr Sirika to Enginos Nigeria Limited owned by Ahmad.

The charges said Mr Sirika, used his position as a minister to confer undue advantage on his brother, the firm and other entities between April 2022 and March 2023 in Abuja.

Ahmad is said to be Enginos Nigeria Limited’s CEO.

He is also said to be the sole signatory to the firm’s two accounts, domiciled in Zenith and Union banks.

The EFCC accused Mr Sirika of influencing the award of a contract for the construction of a Terminal Building at Katsina Airport to the tune of N1,345,586,500.00 to Enginos Nigeria Limited, whose alter ego is Ahmad Sirika, his blood brother.

In addition, the former minister was accused of awarding a contract for the establishment of the Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for the sum of N3,811,497,685.00 to his brother and the company.

The prosecution said the alleged offences are in breach of various sections of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

In one of the counts, the EFCC accused Mr Sirika of using his position as minister to confer “unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited,” a company owned by Ahmad Abubakar, Mr Sirika’s biological brother. The contract, involving N1.3 billion (N1,345,586,500), was awarded for the construction of a terminal building at Katsina Airport, in breach of Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act 2000.

The prosecution, in another count, alleged that Mr Sirika, in November 2022, used his position to influence the award of another contract to Enginos Nigeria Limited for the establishment of a fire truck maintenance and refurbishment centre at Katsina Airport to the tune of N3.8 billion (N3,811,497,685) in violation of the ICPC Act.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

