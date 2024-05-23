A former Commissioner for Information in Kwara State and Chairperson of the Editorial Board of The Herald Newspapers, Ilorin, Raheem Adedoyin, has been re-elected to the executive board of the International Press Institute (IPI).

He was re-elected to a three-year term on Wednesday at the World Congress and General Assembly of the IPI in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The IPI is a global network of senior editors, media executives, and communication experts dedicated to promoting press freedom.

According to a statement by Mr Adedoyin on Wednesday, he will represent Nigeria and Africa on the IPI board, which is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

Mr Adedoyin is a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

He was first elected to the board in 2021 during the World Congress and General Assembly in Vienna.

The Nigerian delegation at the World Congress includes the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the IPI Nigeria National Committee and President of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Kabiru Yusuf; former spokesperson to former President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, and the president of the IPI Nigeria National Committee and Editor-in-Chief of PREMIUM TIMES, Musikilu Mojeed.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Others are the former Commissioner for Information in Lagos State and Publisher/CEO of The Culture Newspaper, Lagos, Steve Ayorinde; and the Executive Director of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) and former Associate Editor and Abuja Bureau Chief of Tell Magazine, Dayo Aiyetan.

READ ALSO: Nigerian minister rallies international collaboration to advance health sector transformation

Over 450 registered participants from 68 countries across five continents are attending the three-day World Congress and Innovation Festival, which began Wednesday and ends on Friday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

