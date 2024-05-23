President Bola Tinubu has approved a two-month free ride on the Abuja Rail Mass Transit, also known as Metro Line, Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said.

Mr Wike made the disclosure in Abuja on Thursday during the Ministerial Sectoral Update on the performance of Tinubu’s administration in the last year.

He said the metro line would be inaugurated on 27 May by Mr Tinubu and, after that, opened for public use for free in the first two months.

He explained that although the immediate past administration commissioned the building of the Abuja Rail Mass Transit system, the services were not rendered to the public.

The minister said the current administration had rehabilitated the system and would be inaugurated for commercial operations.

“So many people have said that the government has commissioned it before. We are not talking about the commissioning of buildings; we are commissioning the commercial operations.

“We have commissioned it before, but was it in use? Why was it not in use? he asked.

“So, those of you saying it was commissioned, please don’t make a mistake, what was commissioned was the building, and we are not commissioning it.

“What we want to commission is the commercial operation, and we are going to allow free rides for two months. That is a renewed hope agenda,” he said.

The minister also said there was no access road to all the train stations, a development he said had impeded the commercial operation of the metro line.

He added that rejuvenating the rail transport system was in line with the directive of President Tinubu, who said he wanted to ride on the metro line.

“To the glory of God, on Monday, May 27, Mr President will ride on that metro line.

“So, when Mr President rides on Monday, you will take your turn on Tuesday. It is for you and not for Mr president,” he said.

He said all access roads to all the stations had been constructed, including car parks where passengers would comfortably park their cars, travel, come back and carry their cars home.

Mr Wike added that the Tinubu administration had equally reduced the contract for the training of the manpower for the operation of the train from 128 million dollars to 75 million dollars.

This, he said, had saved the government US53 million dollars.

(NAN)

