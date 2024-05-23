Kingmakers in Kano Emirate have arrived at the Government House in preparation for the selection of a new emir.

The State House of Assembly earlier on Thursday repealed the State Emirates Council Law 2019 that established four additional emirates in the state under the administration of former governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kingmakers seen at the Government House immediately after the law was repealed are the Madakin Kano, District head of Dawakintofa, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, District head of Wudil, Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim; and Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta, amongst others.

The majority leader of the state House of Assembly, Lawal Husseini, who moved the bill for dissolution of the emirates, told reporters after the bill was passed that there is no single emir in Kano State at the moment.

He said they were waiting for the governor to assent to the law and select a new emir.

“This bill in its entirety has abrogated the establishment of 5 new Emirates in the state and reverted to the former status of a single emir in Kano, which we inherited since the Jihad of Shehu Usman Dan Fodio. That’s what the Bill is now all about, and there was a plan to create an additional second-class Emir after this,” the lawmaker said.

“This means that the remaining five emirs are no longer in existence. There is no Emir now in Kano. It is now the decision of the governor to appoint a new emir. The Bill has empowered the governor to invite the kingmakers to nominate a new king. So we are now waiting for the governor to ascent to the Bill if he wishes and invite the kingmakers to give him a new king”, he added

The governor, who was not in a seat at this moment, is expected to be back to either assent to the law or otherwise.

But, various media platforms have reported that former Emir Lamido Sanusi was being reinstated.

Mr Sanusj was removed under the now-repealed law in 2019, and his domain split into five emirates.

The former emir left a public event in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where he was a guest of Governor Simi Fubara, under speculations that he had been summoned back to Kano and would be reinstalled on Friday.

Governor Fubara, in a statement after his departure, congratulated Mr Sanusi on his reinstatement, although that was yet to be formalised.

