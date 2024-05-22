Correctional and custodial centres in Lagos State are overstretched by as much as 104 per cent, the state government said on Wednesday.

The centres, seven in number, currently house 9691 inmates as against 4757, which they have the capacity for.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, made the disclosure at the ministerial briefing to mark the first year of the second term of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in office.

Listing the respective centres and how overstretched they were, Mr Pedro said that the Ikoyi Correctional Centre alone was overstretched by 300 per cent, housing about 3311 inmates instead of 800.

The Badagry Custodial Centre though with a capacity of 320, has 508 inmates, while the Kirikiri Female Custodial Centre with a capacity of 271 inmates, has 310 inmates.

The Kirikiri Medium Custodial Centre has a capacity of 1940 inmates but has 2949 inmates, while the Kirikiri Maximum Custodial Centre with a capacity of 1056 inmates, has 2017 inmates.

The Commissioner added that the Oregun Correction Centre with a capacity of 120 inmates, harbours 88 inmates while Borstal Training Institute with a capacity of 250 inmates, currently has 507 inmates.

A breakdown of the various offences that got the inmates incarcerated, showed that about 21048 persons were arrested for stealing, while 2127 were arrested for murder and homicide.

Mr Pedro said that 7044 persons were arrested for breach of peace, 406 for kidnapping-related offences; 2231 for defilement/rape/sex-related offences; 2739 for assault; 4518 for armed robbery; 1776 for robbery-related offences; 1191 for drug-related crime; 2615 for unlawful society/cultism and 1714 for felony.

He also listed the Lekki area of the state as the location where offences were committed the most, accounting for 13 per cent of all the offenders. Lekki was followed by Ikorodu, Oshodi-Isolo, Apapa and Ojo with 10 per cent of the offences each.

