The House of Representatives has resolved to forward all resolutions on insecurity to the Office of the National Adviser (ONSA) for implementation.
The lawmakers also mandated the Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, to compile all House resolutions on security and forward them to the office of the National Security Adviser and the Committee on Legislative Compliance for action.
The resolution was a sequel to a motion moved by the Minority Leader of the House, Kingsley Chinda, and 28 others during Wednesday’s plenary session.
Deliberations on the nation’s security challenges often dominate plenary sessions in the House of Representatives as members from different constituencies present motions calling for interventions in them.
Oftentimes, the resolutions from the motions are referred to committees like Defence, Army, National Security and Intelligence, Navy, Airforce and others.
However, many of them have become symbolic gestures without corresponding actions.
Two weeks ago, the House also held a one-minute silence ten times to honour victims of attacks across the country.
Moving the motion on behalf of the co-sponsors, Mr Chinda expressed concerns over the worsening insecurity situation in the country. He listed the various forms of insecurity as armed robbery, banditry, food theft, kidnapping and killings.
He said some of the security-related motions are still in the House and have yet to be implemented.
“Some of these resolutions are awaiting execution by the House,” he said.
Mr Chinda added that “unless the House of Representatives matches its resolutions with actions, the faith that the citizens have in the House will wane, and more Nigerians will continue to suffer the negative effects of insecurity in all sectors of the economy.”
The motion was adopted without debate, and when it was put to vote by the presiding officer, Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu, members voted overwhelmingly in support.
