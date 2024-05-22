An Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday reserved judgment until 10 September in the case of an American, Marco Antonio-Ramirez, charged with $1.2 million fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Mojisola Dada will also, on 10 September, deliver judgment in another charge bordering on $368,698 fraud against the same Mr Antonio-Ramirez.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Mr Antonio-Ramirez on an amended 16-count charge of $1.2 million fraud.

EFCC, in one of the counts, alleged that the defendant dishonourably converted to his personal use, an aggregate sum of $545,000 belonging to one Godson Echegile.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that the defendant, between 12 July 2012 and 7 November 2012, in Lagos, dishonourably converted to his personal use, an aggregate sum of $314,800 belonging to one Abubakar Umar.

The commission also submitted that the defendant, between 19 February 2013, and 18 April 2013, in Lagos, dishonourably converted to his personal use, an aggregate sum of $230,000, also property of Mr Umar.

In the separate charge, EFCC alleged that the defendant obtained $368,698 fraudulently.

The defendant is charged on nine counts in the amended separate charge.

In one of the counts, EFCC stated that the defendant, with intent to defraud, obtained $250,000 from one Gabriel Edeoghon under false representation that the sum was his investment in his company.

EFCC also alleged that the defendant, with intent to defraud, obtained $50,281 from one Oludare Talabi under the false representation that the sum was to procure U.S. L1 Visa, a representation he knew to be untrue.

Mr Antonio-Ramirez, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, on arraignment.

The trial suffered several adjournments occasioned by the absence of defence counsel, Lawal Pedro (SAN).

However, the adoption of final written addresses by counsel to both parties took place on Wednesday.

Following the adoption, the judge adjourned the two cases until 10 September for judgment.

