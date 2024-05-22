The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a 152-member National Campaign Council for the Edo governorship election scheduled for 16 September.

This is contained in a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State chairs the council.

Mr Ologunagba said the council will be inaugurated on 11 June.

He said the National Working Committee is committed to ensuring victory for the party in the Edo election.

Other members of the campaign council, he said, are Governors Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State as deputy chairmen, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Others are former Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar and Nnamadi Sambo; the Party Board of Trustees Chairman Adolphus Wabara; PDP National Chairman Umar Damagun; and governors on the platform of the PDP, among others.

(NAN)

