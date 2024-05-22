The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development, through its Factchecking, Verification and Media Literacy programme, DUBAWA, is set to launch two Artificial Intelligence tools to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of fact-checking processes in Africa. Coming at a time when bad actors are leveraging tech innovations around the world to improve their skills and strategies, the DUBAWA Audio Platform and Chatbot represent a significant contribution to the fight against disinformation.

The launch coincides with the CJID’s inaugural Journalism, and AI Conference – scheduled to take place at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja, on May 27th, 2024. The conference will bring together media think tanks, journalists, tech experts, and stakeholders to explore the challenges and opportunities arising from the continuous influx of AI technologies in the media landscape. Through engaging panel discussions, in-depth case studies, and interactive sessions, delegates will have the opportunity to exchange ideas, share best practices, and produce innovative solutions.

Commenting on the conference, and the launch of the AI tools, the Director of Programmes at the CJID, Akintunde Babatunde, said, “The media industry faces unique challenges in adapting to digital disruption while maintaining audience relevance and revenue sustainability. As stakeholders navigate this complex landscape, there is a critical need to explore the implications of digital technology and AI on media practices, foster collaboration among industry players, and identify strategies for harnessing these technologies to drive innovation and resilience. It is because of this that the CJID is convening stakeholders from across the media industry, technology sector, civil society, and television industry leaders to examine the challenges and opportunities presented by this convergence”.

As false information continues to increase across media platforms, the need for robust fact-checking tools has never been greater. DUBAWA’s new offerings promise to empower journalists, researchers, and the general public in their quest for reliable information.

DUBAWA Audio is an AI-powered tool deployed to facilitate the claim-sourcing aspect of the fact-checking process. As such, this tool was carefully designed to automatically listen to your radio programmes, transcribe them and extract verifiable claims, saving journalists, researchers, fact-checkers and other users valuable time.

Complementing the audio tool is the DUBAWA Chatbot, which was built to provide answers to everyday questions regarding viral misinformation and disinformation in the information ecosystem. It is useful in reducing the spread of harmful and misleading content online, providing results and references on a range of topics from credible sources.

Speaking about these innovative tools, CJID’s Innovation Lead, Monsur Hussain, highlighted that “Due to the transient nature of the radio, it is difficult to fight misinformation spread by bad actors, hence why we have developed a tool for journalists to stay on top of misleading claims being propagated to millions of people daily. Also, detecting and taking action against disinformation channelled through social messaging apps presents significant challenges. By making this chatbot available to users via a WhatsApp chat, we aim to fight misinformation spread on the platform”.

About CJID:

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) is a West African media innovation and development think-tank. Founded in 2014 as a non-governmental organisation in Nigeria, the Centre has been a leader in investigative journalism, innovation, open data, verification, promotion of the welfare and safety of journalists, elections, and the freedom of information and expression.

About DUBAWA:

DUBAWA is a West African independent verification and fact-checking organisation, initiated by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), committed to promoting truth and accountability in West Africa. Through rigorous fact-checking, capacity building and the creation of tech tools, DUBAWA seeks to combat falsehood in the media, thereby promoting informed public discourse and strengthening democratic institutions.

