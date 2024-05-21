The House of Representatives has asked the federal government to exempt military personnel from paying tolls at airports, seaports and train stations across the country.

This resolution was a sequel to a motion of urgent public importance by Abdulsamad Dasuki (PDP, Sokoto) on Tuesday during plenary.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) last week approved the cancellation of all exemptions on airport access payments for VIPs in Nigeria due to the huge revenue losses they cause to the government

Before now, very important Nigerians including the president, vice president and some government officials, were exempted from paying access fees at the airports’ gates.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the approval for this category of Nigerians to start paying the fees was given following a memo he presented at the FEC meeting.

Moving the motion, Mr Dasuki said armed forces personnel must be exempted from paying tolls to access airports.

The lawmaker argued that the exemption would serve as an honour to the personnel for the sacrifices they make.

“Men and women of the armed forces honour our nation with the highest form of service and without reservation; keeping us safe from harm, protecting our wealth and territorial integrity, ensuring safe navigation on our territorial waters, protecting our borders including the Gulf of Guinea, Creeks, Sahara Desert and forests, and fighting armed bandits who invade our communities.

“It is important to show gratitude by honouring our brothers and sisters who are voluntarily serving under our flag, putting in their active years to keep our nation safe with some losing their lives, and some becoming disabled from the battlefield amidst other effects,” the legislator said.

Mr Dasuki said the action would be symbolic to encourage recruitment into the military. He urged the government to be intentional in honouring uniformed men.

“Concerned that their services, though remunerated, cannot be quantified, especially when the risks to them and their dependents are considered. Therefore, we should not be hesitant to show them in our little way that we see them and we acknowledge their sacrifices,” he said.

Mr Dasuki’s motion was specifically on airports, however, Hussein Jalo (PDP, Kaduna) moved an amendment to the motion that the privilege should be extended to seaports, railway stations and motor parks.

The amendment was adopted.

When the motion as amended was put to vote by the presiding officer, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, it was overwhelmingly supported by the lawmakers.

Consequently, Mr Tajudeen directed the relevant committees of the House to ensure compliance.

