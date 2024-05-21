The Senate on Tuesday resolved to convene a national summit to find a lasting solution to the incessant clashes between farmers and herders.

The upper chamber said the summit will be coordinated by an hoc committee which has yet to be constituted and will be attended by interest groups and individuals.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced the decision after a majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion sponsored by Isah Jibrin (APC, Kogi East) during the plenary.

Mr Jibrin, while presenting his motion said a recent clash between farmers and herders in Omala LGA of Kogi led to the death of over 500 persons while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

He added that survivors and displaced persons have returned home but cannot afford shelters and have no means of sustenance.

The senator noted that the incident has increased the number of out-of-school students in the state.

Mr Jibirin thereafter prayed the Senate to encourage the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the affected communities with relief materials and other forms of support necessary for their rehabilitation.

He also requested that the federal government should provide capital for the women and youth in the community to facilitate their various economic activities.

Debate

Many of the senators who contributed to the motion supported it.

Titus Zam (APC, Benue North-west) canvassed the enactment of a law that prohibits open grazing.

Mr Zam said the law will prohibit herders from grazing cattle openly from one state to the other.

Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) proposed the establishment of an ad hoc committee to organise a national summit on the issue, look into the causes and proffer solutions.

Sunday Karimi (APC, Kogi West) lamented the incessant clash between farmers and herders in his senatorial districts.

Mr Karimi also supported the call for a national summit on the issue.

“Last week two men were killed while returning from the farm. Another lady was shot in her farm” Mr Karimi said.

The immediate past Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, also supported the call for a national summit.

He urged the federal government to be sensitive in funding the security agencies.

