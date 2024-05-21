Chelsea Football Club have parted ways with their coach, Mauricio Pochettino.
The English club announced on its official website that “the club and Mauricio Pochettino have mutually agreed to part ways.”
Pochettino, in his first and only season as Chelsea coach, led Chelsea to the sixth position in the just-ended EPL 2023/2024 season.
Details later…
