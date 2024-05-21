The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Nnaghe Obono, has ordered disciplinary action against some officers who allegedly assaulted a resident in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The officers were said to have been filmed assaulting a yet-to-be-identified resident in an unknown location in the state.

“Anambra State Police Command wishes to let the members of the public know that the police officers seen on a viral video assaulting a citizen have been identified, and the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, has ordered immediate disciplinary proceedings to commence on the incident,” Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, said.

But, the police spokesperson did not mention the identities and the number of the officers.

He did not also mention when and where the incident happened.

He said police authorities in the state have invited the victim to the State Police Headquarters “to help in facilitating the necessary procedures involved in the process.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Obono, according to the statement, has reiterated that the police command under his watch would not tolerate any form of unprofessional conduct by police operatives in the state.

The police commissioner stressed that police operatives need to be “courageously calm” when dealing with the residents, especially when provoked.

He urged Nigerians to always respect civil authority and be law-abiding.

Viral video clip

In the clip, seen by PREMIUM TIMES, an armed police officer was seen violently hitting the resident with bare hands along a road.

The officer, afterwards, used his rifle to hit the resident.

The resident, who was standing beside a tricycle in the area, did not retaliate.

It is unclear if the resident was a tricyclist.

The video did not show other officers involved in the alleged assault.

Not the first time

Cases of police brutality and assault against Nigerians are not new.

In October 2020, Nigerian youths protested against police brutality across the country and called for the disbandment of the now-defunct SARS, formerly a police unit.

Despite the ban on SARS, the cases of police brutality have persisted across the country.

Six officers, for instance, were caught in a viral video in April 2023, using a machete to smack two unidentified people in Imo State.

The police in the state would later begin an ‘orderly room trial’ of the officers.

Four police operatives were arrested in September 2023 for allegedly assaulting a traveller in Rivers State.

Days after, a young man accused some officers in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, of allegedly kidnapping, locking him up in a police cell and forcing him to pay some money before being released.

The police in the state subsequently arrested the officers who allegedly carried out the act.

Again, in April 2023, a police officer who was filmed slapping a motorist in the Emouha Area of the state was demoted.

The Emouha incident occurred a few days after Ubi Ebri, another officer, allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give a N100 bribe.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how youths in Delta State protested with the victim’s corpse along major roads in Asaba.

Mr Ebri, the officer, was immediately arrested, dismissed from service and later arraigned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

