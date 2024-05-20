A Civil Society Organisation, Boys Without Borders Nigeria, has said the continued neglect of boys is a concerning issue that must be addressed, noting that the situation poses a long-term threat to the nation’s development.

According to the Co-Founder and Managing Director of the organisation, Solomon Idowu, there’s a need to bridge the gap created by the neglect of young boys over the years.

He said this while speaking at the Ibadan Boys Conference, an event organised by the non-profit as part of the series of activities to commemorate the International Day of the Boy-child, on Friday.

The event is themed: “Nourishing the Boy-child in a Changing World,” which is also the theme for the 2024 International Day of the Boy Child.

“The International Day of the Boy-Child is an excellent opportunity to showcase the importance of the need for dedicated attention towards issues facing boys in society today,” he said.

Mr Idowu said the boy-child has been neglected by society for too long.

He added: “It is of utmost necessity that we do all we can for boys today to bridge this gap, as the boys you neglect today will become the men you complain about tomorrow.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“We have neglected boys and their development, often leaving them to themselves. The result of this is already evident, as boys have started falling behind.”

Gender inclusivity

Also speaking, Mr Idowu’s partner, John Okafor, said the emotional and mental well-being of young boys cannot be overlooked, especially in gender-related discussions.

He said the boy-child experiences unique challenges and vulnerabilities that require the attention and support of society.

Mr Okafor also noted that to foster inclusivity in society, these challenges must be addressed.

“The boy-child, often overlooked in the midst of gender-related discussions, faces unique challenges and vulnerabilities that demand our attention and support. His struggles with emotional expression, and societal expectations are real and valid,” he said.

“By acknowledging and addressing the endangerment of the boy-child, we can work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable society where every individual, regardless of gender, can thrive and reach their full potential.”

Boys without Borders

The Boys without Borders Nigeria is an advocacy group based in Ibadan, Oyo State capital. The organisation was founded in 2020 by John Okafor and Solomon Idowu with a mindset to promote education and well-being for boys in Oyo State and the country at large.

Since its inception, Boys Without Borders has organised several targeted campaigns and initiatives such as the #Letterstotheboychild campaign.

READ ALSO: Court jails two women for child theft

The organisation also initiated a “Boys II Men” campaign, designed as a form of communication between boys and men that provides enlightenment to young boys using real-life experiences.

It also has an annual male sexual abuse awareness campaign tagged: “Project Boys Talk About It.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

