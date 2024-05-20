The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday declined a request by Tukur Mamu, a terrorist negotiator, to be transferred from the custody of the State Security Service (SSS) to a correctional facility in Abuja.

In a ruling, the trial judge, Inyang Ekwo, said the court considered several factors like the security situation at correctional centres across Nigeria before refusing Mr Mamu’s application.

The judge held that the defendant, who faces terrorism charges, failed to counter the prosecution’s argument that there had been frequent jailbreaks across the country.

For instance, the Kuje correctional centre where Mr Mamu sought to be remanded, came under a bomb attack in July 2022, leading to the escape of many detainees including Boko Haram terrorists. Some of the fleeing inmates have not been recaptured.

The court also said the defendant failed to prove that his medical needs could not be met at the SSS custody in Abuja.

But the judge cautioned the SSS to comply with his order granting Mr Mamu access to his personal physician.

After the ruling, the judge adjourned the suit until 3 June for continuation of trial.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Background

Mr Mamu has been in the custody of the SSS, Nigeria’s secret police, since his arrest on 6 September 2022, based on his suspicious relationship with the terrorists who carried out the Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

No fewer than eight people died in the attack, while 168 people were declared missing, most of whom were believed to have been kidnapped.

The remaining 23 kidnapped victims only regained freedom after six months in captivity on 5 October 2022, following the federal government’s intervention.

Mr Mamu, who is accused of receiving ransom from families of the victims of the train attack on behalf of the terrorists, was arrested by Interpol in Cairo, Egypt, on behalf of the Nigerian government on 6 September 2022.

He was said to be on his way to Saudi Arabia for Lesser Hajj when he was intercepted in Cairo. He was detained at Cairo International Airport before being repatriated to Nigeria.

While being held in Cairo, the SSS raided his Kaduna residence and office. The Service claimed that it recovered military uniforms and money during the raid.

The defendant, who also doubled as the spokesperson of the Kaduna-based cleric, Ahmad Gumi, was arrested by the SSS on 7 September afternoon at the Aminu Kano International Airport in North-west Nigeria upon his arrival from Egypt.

On 21 March 2023, Mr Mamu was arraigned on a 10-count charge of terrorism financing, among others.

He was alleged to have, among others, convinced the terrorists to discuss ransom payments with individual families of the hostages of the train attack instead of the Chief of Defence Staff-led committee set up by the federal government, for financial gain.

He was alleged to have been nominated by the terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train sometime in March 2022, which took scores of persons hostage.

Mr Mamu allegedly collected ransoms on behalf of the Boko Haram terrorists from families of hostages, confirmed the amount and facilitated the delivery to the terrorists.

He was said to be in possession of large sums of unexplained cash and property that he tried to conceal upon arrest by directing his proxies to change their locations.

Though the defendant denied these allegations, witness and victim statements and the investigation by the security outfit were said to have revealed a prima facie case against him.

Mr Mamu pleaded not guilty to the counts and subsequently prayed to the court for bail on the grounds of ill health. The SSS opposed the bail application.

In April 2023, the court rejected his bail application, extending his detention, which was seven months old at the time, in the custody of SSS.

Mr Ekwo, said in his ruling that Mr Mamu’s grounds of ill-health were not cogent enough to justify granting bail to a person facing terrorism-related charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

