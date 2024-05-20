The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested nine suspected oil thieves at an illegal refinery in a forest boundary between Rivers and Abia States.

This is according to a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO) Babawale Afolabi on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Afolabi said that based on the Corps’ dedication to wage war against illegal bunkering, the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGsSIS) laid intelligence surveillance at the site, which aided in the successful arrest.

“We apprehended nine suspects caught in the act of illegally refining stolen crude extracted from a vandalised oil wellhead.

“We also discovered an ongoing construction of a local refinery with the capacity to produce 60,000 litres of crude at once.

“Visibly at the massive illegal bunkering, we noticed large hoses and galvanised metal pipes laid to transfer stolen crude across the processing channels,” he said.

According to him, the suspects arrested are Oghene Wede (M) 32years, Moses James (M) 25years, Chidi Nwosu (M), 53 years old; and Samuel John (M), 24 years old.

Others are; Emmanuel Paul (M) 20years, Oghenevo Nwebi (M) 43years, Martina Whinnypeter (F) 38Years, Nwabuchi Nwogu (M) 41 years and David Okere (M) 20years.

The spokesperson said that interrogation of the suspects and further investigation has commenced, adding that the suspects would, after that, be charged in court.

He said the massive site contained over 15 Modular ovens with four fabricated reservoirs and 30 pits dug out to store processed AGO.

“Exhibits recovered are: RWD 5.0 GFE-6500 power generating set, two yellow colour pumping machines, metal and plastic buckets, cutlasses, saw, mats, welding Machine ,galvanised metal pipes, different heavy-duty hoses, automotive gas oil (AGO) illegally processed in cooking ovens,” Mr Afolabi said.

(NAN)

