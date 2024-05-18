About two decades ago, having a cable device to watch international channels at home was a luxury only the elite in Nigeria could afford.

Viewing centres bridged the gap for many football fans, allowing them to watch their favourite stars play for European clubs and catch exciting weekend games.

Consequently, setting up a viewing centre became a lucrative business in Nigeria, with venues always filled.

Godwin Ogundayini, a viewing centre and bar owner in Shimawa, Ogun State, recalled, “It was a booming business then. Viewing centres were the happening business, and the passion was there.”

He highlighted how the introduction of the English Premier League (EPL) in Nigeria in 1996 revolutionised football viewing, drawing fans to watch teams like Arsenal and Manchester United.

Viewing centres became more than just a place to watch games; they were meet-up spots for young people in the community, who formed several football club groups as they watched games weekly. Sola Kayode, an Arsenal fan, noted, “Viewing centres brought European football closer to us in Nigeria, and most weekends were dates with different Nigerian players.”

However, the boom in viewing centre business is waning. The increase in petrol prices, increasing operation cost, rising inflation and the rise of alternative approaches to watching live football matches make viewing centre business less profitable.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Business owners’ outlook

Samuel Ariyibi, a viewing centre owner, lamented the increase in operational costs. “The cost of operation has increased, maybe about 30 per cent. Previously, we bought petrol for ₦250 (a litre), but now it’s ₦600-₦700. Subscription fees have also increased, and maintaining gadgets is another cost.”

The removal of subsidy on petrol by the Bola Tinubu administration led to a price increase from less that N200 a litre to over N600 a litre. Also, Nigeria’s inflation rate rose to 33.69 per cent in April, from 33.20 per cent in March. The inflation rate was 22.22 per cent in April 2023. Another major factor contributing to the high cost of living is the decline in the value of the naira. These have caused many firms to increase the prices of services they offer.

One such firm is MultiChoice, the South African company that provides pay TV services to many African countries including Nigeria. Supersports, a sports channel owned by Multichoice, has the excluse rights to show the English Premier League in Nigeria, meaning that many football viewing centres have to subsribe to Multichoice through its DStv and GOtv options.

“If you want to watch the Champions League, it’s about ₦21,000, and a dual subscription will take you to almost ₦25,000. With fuel and other bills, the business is no longer profitable,” Mr Jonathan said.

The economic situation in the country has also caused many football fans to seek alternative ways to watch games, such as free online websites and betting apps. Business owners are feeling the impact.

Messrs Ogundayini and Samuel, both viewing centre owners, cited fuel price increase and DSTV subscription costs as major factors affecting their business. Mr Jonathan’s business, which once made ₦150,000 to ₦180,000 monthly, now makes only ₦30,000 because of the hike in petrol and DSTV prices.

Despite these challenges, Mr Samuel believes that the current issues are just a phase of business that will pass.

Smartphones are in play

Abe Olamide, the CEO of Made in Africa Sports, a data and fact-checking sports platform in Nigeria, said that smartphones have also affected the gathering of sports lovers at viewing centres. “I think the dip in numbers at viewing centres can be attributed to the rise of digital streams. The majority of us rarely leave our smartphones; we are always online. That gives us easy access to live games. And the streaming market is getting bigger in Africa.”

Mr Ogundayini, the viewing centre owner in Ogun State, agreed that online streaming has contributed to the decline in his profit.

Acquiring mobile data for just N350 is enough to stream a full game, he told PREMIUM TIMES. “There are some sites where you can watch a free match instead of paying N200 to watch a game. People prefer to buy data for N350 and watch the game in the comfort of their homes. Social media and betting apps have also contributed to this trend.”

Viewing centres vs. bars: Fans opt for ‘safer, cooler experience

Many fans who used to watch their football matches at viewing centres have switched to watching them at bars where they can grab a drink which allows them to watch football matches without extra payments.

During a recent Manchester United game against Crystal Palace, PREMIUM TIMES spoke with fans watching the match at a bar. Innocent, a football fan in his mid-20s, compared the two options, saying, “I prefer watching football at the bar because of its security and cool environment. Unlike viewing centres, bars offer enough space, minimal crowds, and a conducive atmosphere.”

Mr Innocent also highlighted safety concerns at viewing centres, stating, “We can charge our phones and feel safe here, which isn’t the case at viewing centres.”

Atta Monday, in his early 30s, opted for the bar because of its proximity to his home, saying, “If both options were equally close, I’d still choose the bar.”

Abdulahi Jumai emphasised the unique experience bars offer, saying, “Here, I can watch football and enjoy a bottle of beer, making it a financially prudent choice.

“Bars provide a safe and enjoyable environment, unlike viewing centres, which can be prone to arguments and fights.”

While Mr Innocent acknowledged the interactive atmosphere and rivalry among fans at viewing centres, he prioritised security and serenity, saying, “For my personal choice, I prefer watching football at the bar.”

Reality Check

The viewing centre business will continue to face significant economic challenges, but fans’ passion for football remains strong. As a result, viewing centre owners will have to adapt and find alternative avenues to continue their business of offering fans the opportunity to watch live games in a conducive environment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

