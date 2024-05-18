The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed one of its officers from service and demoted three others to lower ranks over alleged involvement in various serious crimes.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Adejobi said the actions were taken against the police officers after thorough investigations that confirmed their culpability in the allegations of including membership of robbery and kidnap gang and extortion of millions of naira from a victim.

He said that the inspector was dismissed over alleged offences of criminal conspiracy, armed robbery/kidnapping and corrupt practice.

According to him, the dismissed officer, along with five others, were alleged to be members of an armed robbery gang responsible for robbing a victim in Gwagwalada, FCT, of the sum of N29.8 million.

He said the gang was also responsible for kidnapping one Ikechukwu Okafor in Tunga Manje, FCT, and collecting N4.4 million ransom.

The police spokesperson said that the dismissed officer had been charged in court, accordingly.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Demoted officers

He said the three other officers, attached to the Special Tactical Squad (STS) had been demoted to their previous rank of Sergeant, for the extortion of some motorists in Abuja.

“The trio intercepted an unregistered Mercedes Benz at Gwarinpa, Abuja and forced the occupants to part with the total sum of N29.4 million.

“The matter, when reported by one Harrison Gwamnishu (@HarrisonBBi18), via the social media platform – ‘X’, was taken up and properly investigated.

“While the monies have been returned to the complainants, the officers were subjected to orderly room trial, in line with extant laws and have been demoted,” Mr Adejobi said.

Road to reforms

He said that several other senior officers had been subjected to the Force Disciplinary Committee hearings.

The police spokesperson said that the hearings were part of an exhaustive review process to scrutinise and address allegations of misconduct against higher-ranking officers of the Force.

He said that the wave of disciplinary actions was part of a broader initiative to implement comprehensive reforms within the police force.

Mr Adejobi said that the reforms were aimed at strengthening internal oversight mechanisms and enhancing their training programme.

He added that the reforms focused on ethics, community policing and improved transparency in disciplinary procedures.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

