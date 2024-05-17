The management of Reddington Hospital, a top private healthcare facility in Nigeria, has appointed new professionals to join its medical team across different specialties.

This was contained in a statement issued by the facility on Thursday.

According to the Group Medical Director of Reddington Hospital, Olutunde Lalude, the management decided to improve patient care and enhance service delivery in the hospital.

Mr Lalude said the appointment aligns with the hospital’s vision of attracting top Nigerian medical professionals from abroad who will use their expertise for the benefit of the country.

He said: “The appointments are further evidence of Reddington Hospital’s continued commitment to arresting outward medical tourism, reversing the brain drain and improving standards of care.

“These goals are accompanied by a determination to make top quality healthcare affordable and creating employment opportunities to bring significant socio-economic value to Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.”

New additions

The hospital appointed Abiodun Osibamowo, a US-trained Consultant Internal Medicine Physician as the Medical Director.

It also appointed Taoreed Azeez and Olusesan Adebayo as clinical directors; Faith Ekpekurede as the group director of emergency medicine service, and Joy Oshun as the non-invasive cardiology lead.

About appointees

Abiodun Osibamowo, who has been appointed as the new medical director, is a US-trained Consultant Internal Medicine Physician. He graduated from the College of Medical Sciences, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin-City in Edo State, and relocated to the United Kingdom in 1989 to continue his career growth before relocating to the USA in pursuit of a postgraduate degree.

Mr Osibamowo relocated back to Nigeria in 2014 and shortly after, he began to work at Saint Nicholas Hospital, Lagos Island, until December 2019, and then at Reddington Multispecialist Hospital, Victoria Island from 2020 to 2021.

In 2021, he relocated to Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, and worked with RNZ Occupational Hospital as the Consultant Physician, Head of the Department of Medicine, and Associate Medical Director (AMD) till December 2023, before moving back to Lagos to rejoin Reddington Multispecialist Hospital.

On his part, Taoreed Azeez, one of the newly appointed clinical directors, has a Master’s degree in Human Physiology from Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA degree from the University of the People, USA.

He also has certificate courses in diabetes care at the University of Pretoria, South Africa, and University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

Mr Afeez is a member of the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), and the Endocrine and Metabolism Society of Nigeria (EMSON). He is also a member of the Society for Endocrinology, Metabolism and Diabetes of South Africa (SEMDSA) and the Society for Endocrinology, United Kingdom. He has published over 50 research papers in local and international journals.

Another of the new appointees, Joy Osun, is a member of the Nigerian Cardiac Society and the European Society of Cardiology. She was trained at the Cardiology division of Tygerberg Academic Hospital in Cape Town, South Africa, and in 2023, became the first West African recipient of the cardiovascular imaging training award by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging.

She is an advocate for an increase in clinical research, training and development of healthcare professionals, and improved quality of care of patients with cardiovascular disease in Nigeria.

Faith Ekpekurede is a physician trained in Ireland and the UK with about 15 years of experience in Emergency Medicine and over 30 years experience of in practice. She holds a Post Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Simulation Education from the Harvard Centre for Medical Simulation as a Healthcare Simulation Instructor.

She is a member of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine UK.

