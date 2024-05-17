.The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has temporarily suspended the issuance of new licences in some categories.
The commission said the categories included interconnect exchange licence, mobile virtual network operator licence and value added service aggregator license.
The Director of Public Affairs, NCC, Reuben Muoka, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said the commission acted in line with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.
“This temporary suspension is necessary to enable the commission to conduct a thorough review of several key areas within these categories, including the current level of competition, market saturation and current market dynamics.
|
“The public is invited to note that during the suspension period commencing on 17 May, new application for the aforementioned licences will not be accepted.
“This is without prejudice to pending applications before the commission will be considered on their merits.
“Any enquiry or clarification in respect of this suspension notice should be forwarded to: licensing@ncc.gov.ng.” (NAN)
