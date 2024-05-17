The police in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, have arrested suspects who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a retired major general in the state.

The victim, Richard Duru, was kidnapped along Bishops Court, Area 7, Orji/Uratta Owerri in his black Mercedes Benz in September 2023.

Mr Duru was later killed by his abductors after receiving a $50,000 ransom from his family.

Arrest

The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, paraded the suspects at the State Police Headquarters on Thursday, according to a report by the Nation newspaper.

Mr Danjuma, who was represented by the police spokesperson in the state, Henry Okoye, said the suspects were arrested after a tip-off as well as sustained follow-up by police operatives from the Anti-kidnapping Unit.

The police commissioner identified the suspects as Chukwunonso Emmanuel, Okoroigwe Goodness and Innocent Ogu.

He said that one of the suspects, Mr Emmanuel, was arrested in Lagos while trying to obtain a new number plate for the car stolen from the slain retired major general.

He added that Mr Emmanuel subsequently assisted the police operatives with information that led to the arrest of two other suspects- Messrs Okoroigwe and Ogu- from Imo and Anambra States respectively.

“They (the suspects) confessed to the crime of kidnapping and murdering Major General Duru, as well as being members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) /Eastern Security Network,” he said.

Mr Danjuma also announced that 13 kidnap victims were rescued from the kidnappers’ den during the operation.

Forty-eight different firearms, 552 various calibres of live ammunition, and several stolen vehicles were among the items recovered from the hoodlums during the operation, according to the police.

Others were cash of N9 million and other undisclosed properties.

The police commissioner commended the operatives for the successful operation.

He urged them to sustain the tempo of their commitment to crime fighting in the state.

Arrest of 32 other crime suspects

Apart from the three suspects, Mr Danjuma also paraded 32 other suspects over various offences.

The police chief said in the last two months, the police in the state have arrested a total of 435 suspects for various criminal offences.

He said the alleged offences include murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, advance fee fraud, cultism activities, stealing and receiving stolen properties.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigations,” he stated.

Increased attacks

Like in other states in the South-east, security has deteriorated in Imo State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of persons, including security agencies, traditional rulers and government officials, have been killed or abducted in such attacks

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

However, the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.

