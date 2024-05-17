The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Hasan Abubakar, says the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is committed to flushing out terrorists, bandits and other criminals from all parts of Nigeria.

Mr Abubakar, an air marshal, said this while addressing journalists during the Juma’at Prayer in commemoration of the NAF 60th Anniversary Celebration on Friday at the NAF Base Central Mosque Asokoro, Abuja.

He said the Air Force would continue to collaborate with other sister services and other security agencies to ensure the return of peace and prosperity to all parts of the country.

According to him, the essence of the Juma’at prayer is, first, to thank the God Almighty for all the achievements of the NAF thus far and for the significant operational success and other achievements in the recent past.

“Secondly, to pray for His guidance, blessings and mercies in our efforts to continue to transform the Nigerian Air Force into an agile and resilient force that effectively meets the airpower demands of national security in all operational environments.

“This is in tandem with our command philosophy.

“The NAF has evolved over the years from a basic tactical air force in the 60s and 70s to an air force today that is capable of conducting strategic operations whenever required.

“So we have every reason to celebrate and be happy as a service,” he said.

The CAS thanked all Nigerians also for the cooperation, support and encouragement to the air force personnel.

He assured the airmen and airwomen that NAF had acquired a lot of platforms already, with more coming into the system.

He also assured them that a lot of welfare packages were being provided, urging them to look forward to better days.

“The Juma prayer we just witnessed is one of the activities designed to commemorate very important milestone achievements.

“There are several other activities also designed to mark this very important occasion, including an interdenominational service that will be conducted on Sunday.

“We are also conducting medical outreaches and educational outreaches to all parts of the country.

“This will improve our civil-military relations. We are also hosting the third African Air Forces Conference and exhibition, and this is to also improve and enhance our international collaborations in the areas of defence and security.

“We are also having parades and aerial displays, amongst many other activities designed to commemorate this very important occasion,” he said.

Bala Na’alla, a former senator representing Kebbi South in the 9th Senate, commended NAF for operation successes so far recorded.

Mr Na’alla urged them to sustain their loyalty to the country despite the challenges and redirect their energy towards addressing all security challenges within the shortest possible time.

“So far, they have done well with the little resources that they have and with their various interventions that we can see.

“We are extremely happy, and we remain grateful to all the airmen and women and the officers for their dedication in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

In his sermon, the Chief Imam and Deputy Director of Islamic Affairs, NAF, Haruna Idris, a group captain, called for dedication and obedience on the part of all service personnel to ensure operational success.

He said that the Almighty Allah had granted the NAF immensely with the human and material resources that must be harnessed effectively to achieve breakthroughs.

According to him, they have got sufficient training and sufficient assets in recent years and have all the capacities that will be able to overcome the security challenges.

“So, we are reminding the entire citizens of this country that we need to put ourselves in prayers so that God can give us the spirit to use available resources he has given us,” he said.

(NAN)

