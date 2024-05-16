The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops eliminated no fewer than 227 terrorists, apprehended 529 and rescued 253 kidnapped victims in ground and air operations across the country in the last one week.

The Director Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made this known while briefing journalists on Thursday in Abuja on the operations of the armed forces.

Mr Buba said the troops recovered 231 assorted weapons and 6,441 assorted ammunition, comprising 89 AK47 rifles, 40 locally fabricated guns, 59 dane guns, 250kg bombs used by NATO and Eastern Bloc aircraft and one MRAP.

Others, according to him, are 4,198 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 841 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 88 rounds of 5.56mm, 16 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm, 99 rounds of 7.62x51mm, 956 rounds of 7.62x54mm, 242 live cartridges, one PKM magazine, 24 magazines among others

In the North-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 83 terrorists, arrested 59 suspects and rescued 58 kidnapped hostages, as well as recovered a large cache of arms.

He said that 219 terrorists, comprising 29 adult males, 65 adult females and 125 children, surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations between 8 and 14 May.

In the North-central, Mr Buba said the troops of Operations Safe Haven and Whirle Stroke neutralised 27 insurgents, arrested 154 violent extremists and rescued 42 kidnapped hostages.

In the North-west, he said the troops of Operation Hadarin Daji also neutralised 58 terrorists, arrested 125 terrorists and rescued 105 kidnapped hostages.

Mr Buba said the air component had, on 8 May, bombarded a new terrorist’ enclave in the Faskari area of Katsina State following an intelligence trail and confirmatory ISR on the migration of notorious terrorist’ elements to the deserted settlement.

According to him, battle damage assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their structures as well as logistics destroyed

He added that troops of Operation Whirl Punch apprehended 68 illegal miners from an illegal mining site in Gwagwalada Area Council of FCT Abuja during the week.

He said the troops also neutralised 25 terrorists, arrested 97 suspects and rescued 32 kidnapped hostages.

He also said that in the South-south, troops of Operation Delta Safe recovered 1,442,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 154,650 litres of illegally refined AGO.

According to him, troops discovered and destroyed 18 dugout pits, 34 boats, five drums, four receivers, four reservoirs and 97 storage tanks.

”Other items recovered include 198 cooking ovens, nine vehicles, three pumping machines, two speedboats, one baofeng radio, one outboard engine and 57 illegal refining sites.

”Troops also neutralised three extremists and apprehended 16 suspected oil thieves and other violent extremists’’.

In the South-east, Mr Buba said the troops of Operation UDO KA neutralised 21 terrorists, arrested 45 violent extremists and rescued 12 kidnapped hostages, as well as recovered a cache of arms.

(NAN)

