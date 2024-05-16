The Senate on Thursday passed the North-west Development Commission (NWDC) Bill.

The upper chamber passed the bill after considering the report of its Committee on Special Duties, presented by Kaka Shehu, its chairperson.

It also considered the bill clause by clause at the Committee of the Whole.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, then announced the bill’s passage after most lawmakers supported it through a voice vote.

The North-west region comprises seven states, namely Kebbi, Zamfara, Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa and Katsina.

Presenting the report, Mr Shehu, the senator representing Borno Central Senatorial District, said the bill aimed at stimulating socio-economic development in the North-west geo-political zone.

“The intent and purpose of the bill is structured for the socio-development of the North-west geo-political zone.

“It is recommended that the Senate do approve of the bill”, the senator added.

After considering the bill clause by clause, the deputy senate president said the commission would facilitate the repair of the infrastructure ravaged by insurgents in the North-western states.

“You are aware of devastation in the zone due to the activities of bandits and Boko Haram. The infrastructure is completely destroyed, and this is the food basket of the nation.

“If we are serious about food security, we should pay attention,” Mr Barau added.

He also urged members of the House of Representatives to pass the bill when it is transmitted to them for concurrence.

“It is hoped that the report will now be taken – and the House of Representatives will give concurrence ” he added.

If the bill scales through legislative hurdles in the House, it will be among the commissions established so far for intervention in geo-political zones.

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was established to intervene in issues and development in the Niger Delta areas. They include the six states in the South-south, one in the South-west and two in the South-east regions.

The North-east Development Commission (NEDC) was established following the devastation of the region by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The bill seeking the establishment of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC) was passed in the Senate in February.

The bill seeking to establish the South-west Development Commission (SWDC), sponsored by Gbenga Daniel (APC, Ogun East), is pending in the Senate.

