The National Examinations Council (NECO) has yet to extend the closing date for the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal registration.

The council’s Acting Director of Information and Digital Communication, Azeez Sani, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the registration timeline remains.

Registration Timeline

He said the registration, which began Monday 18 December, continues until Monday, 3 June.

He added that the board will charge late registration fees for registrations between Tuesday, 4 June and Monday, 10 June.

“The Council enjoin Candidates, School Principals, Commandants, State Ministries of Education and other Stakeholders to disregard Social Media posts purporting that the registration period has been extended to Monday 20 June 2024,” he said.

Date of Examination

He added that the 2024 SSCE internal will commence on 19th June and end on 26 July.

“Candidates will be assessed in 76 subjects during the examination,” he added.

About NECO

NECO is Nigeria’s National Examinations Council, established in 1999, like the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), which conducts the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Both are accepted as O’level results in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The examinations body conducts examinations for final-year students in Nigerian secondary schools and also the common entrance examination for primary school pupils seeking admission into secondary schools.

NECO also conducts examinations for Junior Secondary School 3 students to mark the end of their nine-year basic education journey and for their promotion into Senior Secondary Schools.

