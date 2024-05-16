The Nigerian military has declared Halilu Buzu, a national of Buzu in the Republic of Niger wanted for terrorising Nigerian territory, particularly Zamfara State.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Edward Buba, a major general, made the announcement on Thursday in Abuja, at a media briefing on the operations of the military.

Mr Buba said the notorious suspected terrorist leader settled in Subbubu Forest in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He said that Buzu had a camp for illegal gold mining located at Kawayi, in Anka Local Government Area of the state, and had lots of boys working for him.

According to Mr Buba, the terrorist is also a prominent cattle rustler.

He said that the Buzu’s group had, in the last week, killed 19 villagers at Farar Kasa.

“He is a High Value Target and we hereby declare him wanted.

“Furthermore, he is a major arms supplier, trusted by arms dealers supplying arms from Libya.

“We have been on his trail and whenever we close in on him, he bolts across the border into the Republic of Niger for refuge.

“At this time, we are through appropriate channels calling on the Nigerien authorities, regional and international bodies to support in effecting his arrest to hold him accountable for his atrocities,” he said.

(NAN)

