The Kano State Chief Judge, Dije Abdu-Aboki, has transferred the case of alleged misappropriation, and diversion of funds filed against the All Progressive Congress(APC) National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and seven others to a new judge.

NAN reports that the case was earlier before a judge of the Kano State High Court, Usman Na’abba. But it has now been transferred to another judge, Amina Adamu-Aliyu.

The Kano State Judiciary Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, confirmed the development in an interview on Thursday in Kano.

He said the office of the Chief Judge has the power to direct and transfer a case at any stage so far it has not reached the level of judgement.

Mr Ganduje, alongside his wife, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash properties Limited,Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited are charged with eight-count charge.

NAN reports that the state government instituted eight counts of bribery, misappropriation and diversion of public funds against Mr Ganduje and his co-defendants.

However, no date has been fixed for the case before the new judge, Justice Adamu-Aliyu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Na’abba, had on 29 April, fixed 16 May, for ruling on an application by the Kano State Government, seeking a substituted service on the respondents.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

