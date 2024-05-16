There is confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State following reports of the suspension of governorship aspirant, Jimoh Ibrahim, by leaders of his Igbotako Ward II in Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

He was reportedly suspended over allegations of anti-party activities.

The said suspension came days after Mr Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South, filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking the nullification of the 20 April governorship primary election that produced incumbent Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as the party’s candidate.

The senator had rebuffed appeals from the national leadership of the party to drop his governorship ambition and team up with the governor to ensure victory at the polls in November.

He is urging the court to cancel the primary election, bar Mr Aiyedatiwa from parading himself as the candidate of the APC for the governorship election and exclude the party from participating in the said election unless it conducts a fresh primary election.

Before Wednesday’s alleged suspension, groups within the party had called for sanctions for Mr Ibrahim and his likes who have rejected the results of the primary election and are bent on scuttling the party’s bid to retain the governorship seat on 16 November.

Observers perceive the suspension as the party’s fitting reaction to the senator’s affront on its supremacy.

The letter of suspension, signed by the Ward Secretary, Omotoye Olusola and 15 other members of the executive, read: “We, the members of the APC Executive Committee of Igbotako Ward II in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, convened a meeting on Monday, 13 May 2024.

“During our meeting, we deliberated extensively on various issues affecting the progress and development of our party, notably indiscipline and insubordination among some members.

“We have found Senator Jimoh Ibrahim’s actions and activities to be in violation of the party’s constitution, particularly his decision to sue the party as well as his anti-party activities.

“As such, we have resolved to take appropriate disciplinary action against him as outlined in the party’s constitution. Senator Jimoh Folorunso Ibrahim is hereby suspended from the All Progressives Congress (APC) with immediate effect for acts of insubordination and anti-party activities In accordance with Article 21, Section A of APC Constitution.”

The ward executive recalled that the National Chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, met with all Ondo State governorship aspirants on 25 April in Abuja.

At the meeting, Mr Ganduje urged them to cooperate with the party’s candidate, Mr Aiyedatiwa.

“Despite this, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso proceeded to sue the Governor and APC, blatantly disregarding party instructions.

“Additionally, he has engaged in anti-party activities by urging his supporters in Igbotako and Ondo State to join NNPP, claiming he will soon receive the gubernatorial ticket from them.

“Senator Jimoh has openly declared his intent to disrupt APC before leaving the party, as evidenced by his actions in the Federal High Court in Abuja and his derogatory remarks about APC in various media outlets.

“For emphasis, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim Folorunso has been suspended from the All Progressives Congress(APC) with immediate effect, and he is hereby prohibited from participating in APC activities nationwide,” the statement added.

In a twist, however, the Chairman of the Igbotako Ward II, Adetokunbo Omotola, told PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone conversation that there was no decision taken by the leadership of the ward to suspend Mr Ibrahim.

“That suspension is fake, we did not suspend Jimoh Ibrahim,” he said.

“Instead, on the 9 May, we took a decision passing a vote of confidence on Jimoh Ibrahim and expressed our support for his legal actions against the 20 April primary election of the APC.

“We stated clearly that there was no election in Igbotako Ward II, and there was no election in all the wards in Okitipupa LGA.

“We were surprised that votes were allotted to the wards where no election took place by the Ododo-led election committee,” Mr Omotola said.

Mr Omotola further noted that no decision of anyone could supersede the decision reached by the leaders of the party.

“I am the chairman of the party in that ward, and how can anybody say they have suspended Mr Ibrahim without my notice?” He queried.

Meanwhile, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Alex Kalejaiye, said he was yet to receive any communication regarding the suspension of Mr Ibrahim.

“Actually, when a decision is taken at that level, they will first communicate with the Local Government Area office of the party, which will in turn get to us at the state headquarters.

“For now, we have not received anything from the local government. I called the local government chairman and he said he was yet to receive any communication on the suspension,” Mr Kalejaiye said.

