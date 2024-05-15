Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is asking the Nigerian Government to ditch its plan to access the country’s pension contributors’ money and other related funds to develop critical infrastructures.

Atiku made the call on Wednesday after the government announced the intention to tap those investment pools.

Besides pension funds, the government is also looking to draw from life insurance and other funds from the investment industry to the tune of N20 trillion.

The initiative to explore the savings of Nigerian workers and senior citizens, who live off them in retirement, to actualise the government’s funding plan could put the livelihood and survival of many in jeopardy, Atiku said in a Twitter statement on Wednesday.

“It is another attempt to perpetrate illegality by the Federal Government,” he stated.

“In particular, the Federal Government must not act contrary to the provisions of the extant Regulation on investment limits to wit: Pension Funds can invest no more than 5% of total pension funds’ assets in infrastructure investments.”

The Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, told a press conference on Tuesday that the pool of cash will help provide housing and long-term mortgages, some over a 25-year tenor at affordable interest rates.

“There is available in Nigeria long-term funds to fund infrastructural projects and it’s within the pensions, life insurance and investment fund industry generally,” Mr Edun said during an address following the monthly Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja.

“There are offers of N20 trillion available and much of it is in short-term funding that it doesn’t need to be. Pension money is long-term,” he added.

All parties have agreed to the move, the minister went further to say.

The National Pension Commission’s Regulation on Investment of Pension Fund Assets, which provides a legal framework on how pension contributions should be managed, allows for the investment of pension money in government securities such as bonds and treasury bills. No provision is made for the government to borrow from the funds.

“Pension Fund Assets can be invested in bonds and other securities issued by the Federal Government of Nigeria without any limitation. No more than 2.0% of Pension Fund Assets can be invested in bond and debt instruments issued by any one State Government,” Sections 5.1 and 5.2 of the document state.

Last October, the House of Representatives passed a resolution to probe the state of pension funds in Nigeria with a view to recovering the N10 trillion said to have been borrowed by the Nigerian Government. That sum was equivalent to 65 per cent of the total assets under management of the Nigerian pension industry at the time.

Aliyu Misau, the legislator representing the Misau/Dambam Federal Constituency Bauchi State, who moved the motion, said the inability of pensioners to “access their pension has caused untold hardship to the retirees as they are unable to afford even basic necessities.”

