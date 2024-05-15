The National Universities Commission (NUC) has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for calm as the federal government is working toward reconstituting governing councils in the universities.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Chris Maiyaki, disclosed this at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Maiyaki urged ASUU to trust the ability of the federal government and the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, to deliver on reconstituting governing councils of the 61 federal universities, qualified and fit for the job.

NAN reports that ASUU had said it would no longer tolerate the pervasive non-reinstatement or reconstitution of governing councils in public universities.

The union had argued that the non-reinstatement or reconstitution of governing councils in universities was responsible for the ongoing illegalities and flagrant violation of autonomy in public universities.

Responding to the union’s position, Mr Maiyaki said “government is taking time to ensure the most qualified people are put in the councils.

“A local organising committee has already been constituted. The governing councils will be inaugurated in no distance time.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“As soon as they are constituted, they will be made to undergo orientation courses immediately, to ensure they are in tune with the expectations of the knowledge of government structures and laws of institutions.

“It will also help them to understand those cross-cutting issues that we need to nip in the bud, to ensure our institutions regain their glorious paths”.

Speaking of the higher education landscape in the country, Mr Maiyaki said the sector had made significant strides with universities contributing immensely to national development and global knowledge.

He noted that the Nigerian University System (NUS) stood as a beacon of intellectual prowess and the cornerstone of national development.

According to him, “In spite of the challenges faced by the system, it has the potential poised to shape the future of Nigeria in a profound way.”

Mr Maiyaki commended stakeholders in the system for ensuring that Nigerian universities played their role as the engines of change and transformation.

He also commended them for propelling the country towards a brighter and more prosperous future.

(NAN)

FAK/ROT

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

