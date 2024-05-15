The 2024 Hajj airlift of Nigerian pilgrims has commenced with the arrival of Flynas aircraft at Sir Ahmadu Bello Airport in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State on Tuesday.

Flynas, a Saudi Arabian airline, is one of the three carriers selected to transport Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The inaugural airlift began with the Chairperson of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Jalal Arabi, inspection of the FlyNas aircraft.

During the inspection, Mr Arabi advised airport management to provide additional boarding stairs for the aircraft’s back door to facilitate quicker boarding.

The Flynas aircraft, a modern vessel with 436 seats, is scheduled to depart SABIA between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Vice President Kashim Shettima is expected to grace the inaugural flight ceremony as the Special Guest of Honor.

Three flights are scheduled to depart Nigeria for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, including Air Peace and Max Air, carrying pilgrims from the FCT and Nasarawa state.

