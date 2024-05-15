The police have arrested a man who allegedly detonated a bomb that killed a worshipper and injured 24 others in a mosque in Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning when the worshippers were observing the ‘Subh’ prayer at Gadan, a community in the LGA.

The state commissioner of police, Usaini Gumel, told reporters that Shafi’u Abubakar, 38, later told investigators that he targeted the worshippers over a family dispute on inheritance.

“On May 15, 2024, at about 5:20 a.m. the police received a report of an explosion at a mosque in Gadan Village during the dawn prayer, leaving several people injured.

“Promptly, a team of security personnel, including experts in Explosive Ordnance Disposal Chemical Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN), were deployed to the scene.

“Twenty-four victims, including 20 males and four children, who sustained various degrees of injuries, were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment,” the police commissioner said.

The police chief said preliminary forensic analysis indicated that the explosion was caused by a petrol bomb. He said a detailed investigation was ongoing.

Meanwhile, one of the victims died while receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital.

Umar Sanda, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police who visited the crime scene, confirmed the death of the victim to reporters.

“What happened is not associated with any act of terrorism but rather, it was a disagreement that arose as a result of inheritance distribution.

“Out of the 24 victims admitted at the hospital, one is dead,” Mr Sanda said.

