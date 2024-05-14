The British Government on Tuesday said it is following with keen interest the debates of the Nigeria’s National Assembly on the establishment of state police, gender inclusivity and poverty alleviation programmes.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, said this when he visited the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, at the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

Mr Montgomery specifically said he visited the senate president to understand how the Nigerian parliament is addressing the challenges of economic reforms introduced by the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the debates on constitution review.

In February, the Senate, Nigeria’s highest legislative body, inaugurated a 47-member committee chaired by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, to review the 1999 constitution.

The Constitution Review Committee recently pledged to conclude the exercise in two years.

“And so I come to understand how you see the Nigeria challenge, the Nigeria progress, the Renewed Hope Agenda, how diplomatic international partners can get behind that. Also to understand the debate that you are having about the big and bold economic reforms that are happening, some of the constitutional review debates. If you will forgive me, I am creating a little bit of an agenda for you to either respond on or ignore.

“And I’m sure there are other distinguished senators or principal office holders who may want to weigh in. But we are watching your debate about issues like state police, issues like promoting better representation for women in politics and in parliament, issues like the palliatives and social safety nets that need to go alongside the difficult economic reforms, but very impressive economic reforms that are being undertaken.

“And there may be other constitutional issues that you are debating that it is important for us to understand. So, your Excellency, there are many other issues I could raise, but I want to come to an end and give a chance for both to hear about your priorities, your excellency, and also some of the issues and challenges that face the legislative agenda and debate over the next few years. But thank you again for receiving me and my team,” the British envoy said.

Responding, the Senate President appreciated the British envoy for his visit.

He said the Nigerian government will continue to learn and follow the advice of the British government.

“We value your input to democratic practice not just in Nigeria but in Africa” Mr Akpabio said.

“Nigeria is still in a learning curve as far as practice of democracy is concerned”.

Mr Akpabio explained that the 10th National Assembly under his leadership had developed a legislative agenda that will strengthen women inclusiveness in political structure and leadership positions.

The Senate President assured the British envoy that the 2022 Electoral Act would be amended for more transparency and credibility of the electoral process to ensure every vote counts.

