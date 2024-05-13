The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called for the elimination of unnecessary expenditures as a way of cutting the cost of governance in the country.

Mr Akpabio made the call on Monday at a one-day dialogue on the cost of governance in Nigeria organised by the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) in Abuja.

The Senate President, represented by Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe (PDP-Cross River), highlighted some of the possible factors contributing to the high cost of governance in the country.

According to him, the size of the country’s bureaucracy, the escalating public service wage bills, the overhead costs of appointive public officials, and the salaries and allowances of elected officials are major factors.

He said the running of government institutions, among other substantial components, contributed to weighing down the economy and hindering development efforts.

“Let us hold ourselves accountable and take responsibility for the betterment of our nation.

“We have to ensure that our government operates efficiently and effectively, serving the needs of the people and fostering sustainable development.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Mr Akpabio emphasised the need to streamline bureaucracy, eliminate unnecessary expenditures, and ensure transparency and accountability at all levels of governance.

“We must invest in our human capital, empowering our public officials with the necessary skills and knowledge to drive progress.

“And we must foster a culture of innovation and creativity, where new ideas can flourish and transform our nation,” he said.

He urged all Nigerians to remain united, become agents of change and be committed to making sacrifices for the nation.

He said the 10th Assembly was ready to partner with all stakeholders to do everything within its constitutional powers to make Nigeria for all citizens.

Leaders must respond to call for reduction in cost of governance- Speaker Tajudeen Abbas

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, said the call for a reduction in government spending resonated loudly across the nation, and it was incumbent upon leaders to respond.

Mr Abbas, who was represented by Aliyu Madaki, deputy minority leader of the house, said the country must adopt measures that will streamline expenditure per the prevailing economic realities.

“Nigeria has long grappled with budget deficits, further emphasising the necessity to streamline government operational costs and foster budgetary stability.

“This requires a concerted effort to eliminate wasteful, inefficient and unnecessary expenses from our budgetary allocations,” he said.

Earlier, the Director-General of NILDS, Abubakar Sulaiman, said the efficiency and accountability of governance directly impacted the prosperity and well-being of the nation.

He said the dialogue provided an opportunity to holistically re-evaluate the approach to governance and the viability of the parliamentary system as a cost-effective alternative to the current presidential system of government.

“The dialogue aims to collectively chart a path towards fiscal prudence, transparency, and accountability that encapsulates stakeholder perceptions drawn from across civil society.

“These will constitute a part of the overarching governance roadmap and interventions of the current administration under President Bola Tinubu, who has shown an unyielding commitment to implementing the recommendations of the Oronsaye Report and reducing the cost of governance.

“The solutions lie within our zeal to enact change and to work towards a future where the cost of governance is not a burden, but an investment in the prosperity of every Nigerian,” Mr Sulaiman, a professor, said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

