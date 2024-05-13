Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has maintained that his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, diverted N10 billion, which was earmarked for the construction of an airport in the state.

Mr Ikpeazu served as a two-term governor of the state on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 29 May 2015 and 29 May 2023, when he handed over to Mr Otti.

Mr Otti was elected governor of the state on 22 March 2023 on the Labour Party ticket.

The governor, during a recent trip to the US, accused Mr Ikpeazu of allocating N10 billion to a non-existent airport project in Abia State.

He claimed he obtained the information from a report of a forensic audit carried out by a firm contracted by his administration.

But Mr Ikpeazu later denied the allegation, explaining that the N10 billion originally budgeted for the airport project was rechanneled into other projects following the approval of the then State Executive Council.

Alleged diversion

Mr Otti, on Thursday, further claimed that Mr Ikpeazu-led administration diverted the N10 billion airport funds into 32 different company accounts from where the funds were allegedly looted.

He spoke during a monthly media chat held at Government House Umuahia, the state capital.

The media chat was broadcast live on local outfits and various social media platforms.

“Our engagements with the contractor that received the money gave an impression that the company was deceived. The managing director of the company said that he told them (Mr Ikpeazu-led administration) that he had never built an airport before, that it’s not his area of competence, and neither did he apply to them to construct an airport.

“But according to him (the managing director), the then government asked him to move the money elsewhere. He showed us letters from the then government to move the money in different tranches to 32 companies and that he did that on the instruction of the former government. So, like I said, the rest of the work will be done by security agencies,” Mr Otti said.

The governor said he would soon release the forensic audit report which indicted Mr Ikpeazu, adding that the report also indicated that the money had already been transferred out of the state government account before his predecessor approached the Abia State House of Assembly for approval.

“What is true is that bank statement on the 25th of September 2020, when COVID-19 was dealing with people (showed that) a debit went into the state account for N10 billion, and the description was: payment for 80 per cent contract of the Abia airport.

“That’s true and indisputable. The statement and report are there and will soon be published. I can assure you that KPMG did that forensic audit report,” he said.

‘Return the money or show us the airport.’

Mr Otti said he was not interested in any verbal war and that Mr Ikpeazu must either return the funds or show where the airport was located in Abia State.

“What is important to our Government is that somebody is showing us the airport or returning our money. That’s what is important to us. We are not interested in the fireworks and all the abuse. We are not even interested in anybody going to jail except if they are telling us that somebody whose money is missing should not look for it. Where I come from, if your property is missing, you have to look for it,” he said.

The spokesperson to Mr Ikpeazu, Onyebuchi Ememanka, did not respond to calls and a text message seeking his comments.

Also, a former Commissioner for Information in Mr Ikpeazu’s administration, John Kalu, said he was in a meeting and would not be able to speak.

Mr Kalu promised to respond to the allegations later.

Not the first time

Since inauguration as governor of Abia State, Mr Otti has been making allegations against Mr Ikpeazu, which appear to discredit the former governor and his administration.

In June 2023, for instance, Mr Otti accused Mr Ikpeazu of leaving a “humongous” debt burden for the state.

