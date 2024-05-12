Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State is his dancing partner.

Mr Obasanjo made the remark at the inauguration of a VIP lodge in Osun Government House on Sunday in Osogbo, the state capital

He, however, told Mr Adeleke, who is usually referred to as the “dancing governor”, to focus on governing the state and do so with honesty and integrity.

“You remember that at one time I phoned you; I told you I didn’t have problems with your dancing. I said, ‘Don’t leave dancing, but as you are dancing, ensure you are working’.

“Some people once despised you as a dancer, but I said only happy people dance; you are my dancing partner.

“You have to be honest with your conscience, with the people and with your God.

“You have to be a man of character. Let people say ‘when he sees an opportunity to dance, he will dance, but he is a man of integrity; he is honest and works hard. It is very important.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“Anywhere we meet, we would dance and rejoice; if anybody wants to abuse us, they should go ahead,” he said.

Mr Obsanjo also commended Mr Adeleke on his developmental programmes in Osun.

According to him, what he heard and saw since his arrival in the state was a testimony to the good work the governor was doing.

“You are working on roads; don’t joke with it because when we make necessary provisions for the people to have jobs, the state will work.

“Many Yoruba people want to work, but what is impeding that is the road to ply.

“When we provide the wherewithal for them, they would work. I will plead with you to continue with that.

“You said government is a continuum, and all the abandoned projects are being completed. God will make it good for you,” he said.

In his remarks, Mr Adeleke said his administration would continue to ensure that laudable projects were completed for the common use of the people.

The governor, who noted that the APC government started the VIP lodge, said he completed it because he believed public infrastructure should not be politicised.

“We assure all lovers of good governance that our administration is passionate about delivering on quality pro-people policies for the benefit of all residents of the state,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

