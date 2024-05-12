The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria of the Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion, Henry Ndukuba, has decried the increasing hardship, starvation and economic difficulties that Nigerians were facing.

He told President Bola Tinubu that “times were very hard in the country,” stressing the need for urgent measures to improve living conditions.

The cleric called while delivering his presidential address to the delegates to the second session of the 12th Synod of the Diocese of Abuja at the Basilica of Grace, Gudu, on Saturday.

The synod’s theme was ‘By This Time Tomorrow: Breaking The Siege Upon The Nation.’

In a statement by Folu Olamiti, who co-ordinates the press activities of the Anglican Church, Nigerian Communion, the Primate traced some of the problems confronting the nation to a few leaders who had constituted themselves into “evil cabals and sacred cows in this country.”

Mr Ndukuba, the most reverend, also observed that insecurity of lives and property had become a major concern and cancer “eating deep into the fabric of our national life.”

He noted that from all indications, it seemed as though Nigeria was becoming a failed state in the league of Somalia and South Sudan, which are riddled with internal conflicts.

He highlighted the nation’s porous borders and selfish political and religious interests as some of the factors fueling exploitation and collaboration of the security agencies in the kidnap rings, thereby making it difficult to deal with the challenge.

Mr Ndukuba expressed sadness that the economy was in bad shape and that ordinary citizens and families felt the pain daily.

He saw examples of the biting fuel scarcity and increase in electricity tariff, which, according to him, had left the citizens groaning.

The Primate said the Church was in support of organised labour in its demand for meaningful relief in the hike in electricity tariff.

Nigerian workers, he noted, needed a review of wages “in view of the hyperinflation and general harsh economic environment.”

Having painted the gory scenarios, the cleric appreciated Mr Tinubu for the efforts he was making to tackle the hydra-headed problems.

He commended him for some good appointments into offices as ministers, heads of government, agencies and parastatals.

He particularly singled out two of such appointments: the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede and the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso.

Mr Ndukuba praised the EFCC Chairman for the fresh drive to call past leaders to answer for their “corruption escapades and to be held accountable for their actions.”

The latest of these actions, he noted, was the one against former Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika.

“Alhaji Sirika swindled this nation under the guise of establishing a National Air Carrier. It was such that the government of Ethiopia immediately sacked his collaborators in Ethiopia while Mr Sirika was walking free in Nigeria and looting more. Our calls for him to be held accountable were not heeded as of then,” he said.

The Anglican Primate also commended the CBN governor, Mr Cardoso, and his team for trying to stabilise foreign exchange rates.

He urged them to continue to do their best to address those factors contributing to the adverse economic situation in the country.

In attendance at the session were the immediate past Primate, Nicholas Okoh, dignitaries drawn from government at all levels and captains of industry.

