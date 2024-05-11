The US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria proudly unveils the selection of 56 distinguished young Nigerians for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship programme, celebrating its 10th anniversary. These fellows will travel to 28 cities across the United States from June 19 to August 1, culminating in a summit in Washington D.C., where they will engage with US leaders in the business, government, and nonprofit sectors. Additionally, three fellows will participate in the Professional Development Experience at a U.S. organisation for four weeks following the summit before returning to Nigeria.

Initiated in 2014, the Mandela

Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders stands as the cornerstone of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). This program is a testament to the enduring US commitment to invest in Africa’s future. The fellowship offers a comprehensive programme that includes academic coursework, leadership training, and networking opportunities.

Chargé d’Affaires of the US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria David J. Greene welcomed the 56 young Nigerians chosen for the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship, emphasising the rigorous selection process and their ability to lead and inspire others. He highlighted the fellows’ diverse achievements and encouraged them to share their culture in the United States and use the fellowship to expand their influence in Nigeria. He expressed appreciation to the Public Diplomacy team and the State Department for their efforts in identifying future leaders and reminded the fellows of the importance of sharing their knowledge upon return to their communities.

Since the fellowship’s inception, the US Mission in Nigeria has had the privilege of supporting 569 young Nigerian leaders through this exchange programme. The US Mission in Nigeria eagerly anticipates the Mandela Washington Fellowship’s continued success and its positive impact in shaping Africa’s future.

The US Diplomatic Mission in Nigeria is pleased to announce that the following Nigerians will participate in the 2024 Mandela Washington Fellowship:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

