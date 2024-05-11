As PREMIUM TIMES predicted, Breath of Life is the 2024 AMVCA ‘Best Movie’.

Directed by filmmaker BB Sasore and produced by Eku Edewor and Derin Adeyokunnu, this 2023 Nigerian drama has captured hearts, stirred emotions, and left an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.

‘Breath of Life’ received 11 nominations across various categories, including Best Movie, Best Director, and Best Lead Actor and won in four categories.

The much-anticipated 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards concluded following an exciting three-day celebration on Saturday night.

This year’s edition was held on the 9, 10, and 11 May. It featured a series of events, the highlights of which include the Special Night With Icons, Young Filmmakers Day, the Cultural Day Celebration, and the main Awards Night.

These events united the African film and television industry to honour outstanding talent and creativity. From gripping performances to celebration of captivating storytelling, the awards truly showcased the best of African cinema.

Ace presenter IK Osakioduwa hosted the awards night, which featured notable industry personalities such as Joke Silva, Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe Damijo, Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Noah, Kunle Afolayan, Mo Abudu, Odunlade Adekola, Kanayo O Kanyo, and a host of others.

Speaking at the event, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, MultiChoice, said AMVCA was created to honour exceptional achievements in television and film across the continent.

She said, ‘‘Year after year, we have received numerous entries and can attest to the growth in the quality of submissions with each edition. While this year’s edition is a milestone, as it is the 10th, it is also a testament to the growth the African film industry has experienced. We congratulate all the winners and nominees who have put in incredible work. We’d also like to say a big thank you to everyone in the African film industry. You have all made us proud.”

This year’s edition had 27 categories, 16 non-voting and nine audience voting categories. The winners were selected by a jury led by ace filmmaker and head judge Femi Odugbemi.

Some of the highlights from the awards include Breath of Life and Jagun Jagun, which won multiple awards.

Idowu Philips, aka Iya Rainbow, and Richard Mofe Damijo received this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and Chimezie Imo received this year’s Trailblazer Award.

Prominent figures from the entertainment world attended the event. The award ceremony featured artistes such as Awilo Longomba, a legendary musician, Kcee, Seyi Shodimu and Shaffy Bello, who performed ‘Love Me, Jeje’.

Below is the complete list of winners at the AMVCA 2024:

Best Supporting Actor

Ademola Adedoyin (Breath of Life)

Best Supporting Actress

Genoveva Umeh (Breath of Life)

Best Lead Actor

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Best Lead Actress

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Best Movie

Breath of Life

Best Makeup

Campbell Precious – Mami Wata

Trailblazer Award

Chimezie Imo

Industry Merit Award

Idowu Phillips, aka Iya Rainbow

Second Industry Merit Award

Richard Mofe Damijo

Best Digital Content

Laying Wasabi

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

Femi Adebayo – Jagun Jagun

Best Indigenous Language (East Africa)

Wandongwa

Best Indigenous Language (South Africa)

Motshameko O Kotsi

Best Multichoice Talent Factory Movie

Her Dark Past

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Slum King

Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nwuyee Bekee (Foreign Wives)

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

Irora Iya

Best Short Film

Broken Mask (Kagho Idhebor)

Best Cinematography

Over The Bridge (KC Obiajulu)

Best Editing

Antonio Ribeiro – The Black Book

Best Sound Design

Grey Jones Ossai x2 – Breathe of Life and Blood Vessel

Best Art Direction

Abisola Omolade – Over The Bridge

Best Costume Design

Lola Awe – Jagun Jagun: The Warrior

Best Writing TV series

Mona Ombogo – Volume

Best Writing Movie

Tunde Babalola – Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti

(Third AMVCA award for writing)

Best Documentary

Lobola

Best Series (Scripted)

ITura

Best Series (Unscripted)

GH Queens (Season 2)

Best Director

BB Sasore

