Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has contradicted police on the killing of two police operatives by gunmen in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement earlier on Saturday, said some police operatives from Ogui Division were attacked along Presidential Road on Friday night.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, claimed that although two of the operatives sustained gunshot injuries, they were able to repel the attack.

“Two of the operatives sustained gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun duel and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment,” he said.

The police spokesperson said the hoodlums were suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The contradiction

But speaking to reporters at the Government House later on Saturday, Mr Mbah said two operatives were killed during the attack.

“We just rounded off our security council meeting where we discussed, among other things, about the gruesome killing of our policemen – men of the Enugu State Police Command – by criminals suspected to be members of the ESN,” the governor said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

“Let me say this, this bestial and cold-blooded action cannot be condoned in Enugu State. I have given my directives to the security agencies that there must be no hiding place for these criminals in Enugu State. We must use everything necessary to hunt down, arrest, and bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” he added.

The governor spoke after a State Security Council meeting convened over the attack.

The State Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu; State Director, State Security Services, Theresa Egbunu; Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian army, Enugu, Murtala Abu, were among those who attended the meeting.

The State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Peter Ogar, also attended the meeting.

Like the police, the governor said available information suggested that suspected IPOB and ESN members carried out the attack.

He called on residents of the state to be “on the lookout for the criminals” and report the same to security agencies.

N10 million bounty

Mr Mbah also announced a N10 million bounty for information that could help in tracking down the killers.

“So, I enjoin members of the public to, please, come forward, or call the police and other security agencies with any useful information that could lead to the arrest of these criminals.

“We do not have room to accommodate these people, these vagabonds, and these miscreants in our state,” he said.

The governor vowed that his administration would do “everything necessary”, including adopting technology, to ensure that the death of the police operatives did not go in vain.

“I will also ensure that, as a government, we are going to provide the necessary support to the bereaved families.

“Let me just also add that those who murder our policemen or indeed any member of our security agencies may assume that they have triumphed in their evil acts. Let me inform them that we are going to come after them with everything we have,” he stated.

IPOB, a group seeking the independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in the two regions.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

