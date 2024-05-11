The 10th edition of the African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) cultural day was held Friday at the Eko Hotel cultural ground, Lagos.

This year’s AMVCA 10th edition celebration represents a significant milestone and a recognition of African talents and creativity.

Nominees and dignitaries graced the event in beautiful cultural attires representing different cultures in Nigeria and Africa. As usual, stars like Iyabo Ojo, Tana Adelana, Neo Akpofure, Venita Akpofure, Scarlet Gomes, Alex Ekubo, and many others came prepared.

Here, PREMIUM TIMES highlights 15 stand-out looks among several incredible traditional outfits from the AMVCA Cultural Day event.

Neo Akpofure

Big Brother Naija’s former housemate Neo Akpofure turned up for the 10th AMVCA cultural event representing Itsekiri culture. In different shades, the beads added to its charm and aura, making him look like royalty.

His looks earned him N1 million naira as the Best-Dressed Male at the event sponsored by Goldberg. For giving us a masterpiece, he scored a 10/10.

Venita Akpofure

Venita, the ex-BBNaija reality TV star housemate, stormed the AMVCA cultural ground, stealing the spotlight with her gorgeous Itsekiri-inspired outfit. She graced the 10th AMVCA cultural day with her stunning appearance and won a N1 million naira prize for the Best Dressed Female from the cultural day organisers, Goldberg. The reality show star has been previously awarded Best Dressed Female at the AMVCA9 cultural night. It’s a solid 10/10.

Kunle Remi

The perfect blend of green and black complemented to give Remi, the host for the AMVCA cultural day, a delightful appearance. Does his hairstyle add class and uniqueness to his overall looks? It’s a 9/10.

Tana Adelana

Adelana caught the attention of many at the AMVCA cultural night. I want to know what she will wear to the award show tonight.

Judging from his Hausa appearance at the event, who would know Ms Adelana is an Igbo woman? Her costume suits her perfectly, giving her a radiant, traditional look.

10/10 for a flawless representation of a Hausa culture.

Saga Adeolu

Saga Adeolu, the ex-BBN reality TV star, showed up at the AMVCA cultural ground with his exquisite Yoruba attire. The ex-BBN star wasn’t unnoticed because his well-designed outfit and accessories made him stand out.

His unique look earned him a spot among the best male looks of the night.

With the mix of tradition and modern style, his outfit quickly gets 10/10.

Liquorose

BBNaija season 6 first runner-up Liquorose, whose full name is Roseline Afije, looked colourful in her pink and green fabrics at the AMVCA cultural day event. As always, Liquorose never disappointed. 9/10.

VJ Adams

He brought life to the AMVCA Cultural Ground with his magnificent Yoruba outfit. He wore an agbada made from beautiful, embroidered green fabric. The embroidery was embellished with green stones that captivated the eye. The stones were arranged perfectly, creating a nice pattern. The fila (cap) on his head was as well resplendent, as it was also embellished with stones.

With its mix of traditional and modern styles, his outfit quickly gets 10/10.

Sofia Chisom

Sofia Chisom, also known as Soso, represented the Edo culture in full glory. She killed the looks from the Ewu-ivie, a beaded Edo cap, to the fabric choice and neck beads. 8/10 for a captivating representation of Edo culture.

Alex Ekubo

Ekubo stepped out looking elegant in traditional Igbo attire. The famous actor wore a black cap, a perfectly embroidered red top, and black trousers.

His appearance was one of the best, giving him a solid 9/10.

Iyabo Ojo

Ojo effortlessly depicted Yoruba culture in a simple yet admirable way. The perfect blend of her skin and the brown colour of the lace gives off perfection—8/10 for its simplicity and authenticity.

Yemi Cregx

Cregx brought a touch of elegance and royalty to the AMVCA Cultural Ground with his impeccable Yoruba royalty attire. He stole the night with his well-tailored aso-oke, well-beaded piece, and champagne gold-coloured velvet wrapper/skirt.

Yemi Cregx’s look was a masterpiece. It’s 9/10.

Tomike Adeoye

Adeoye seized attention at the AMVCA Cultural Ground in her elegant Fulani attire. She wore a beautiful mudukare with vibrant colours and intricate embroidery, reflecting the heritage of the Fulani people.

She completed her look with beautiful jewellery, including dangling earrings and necklaces. Her hairstyle speaks of heritage.

Her outfit earns a commendable 9/10.

Marvin Achi

Achi brought fire to the AMVCA Cultural ground with his eye-catching Yoruba outfit. He wore an agbada made from beautiful, embroidered green colour fabric. The embroidery was embellished with blue stones that captivated the eye. The fila on his head and beads added an extra touch of tradition.

His outfit gets 9/10.

Scarlet Gomez

Scarlet Gomez looked stunning in her Igbo attire. She wore a beaded aquamarine-coloured lace and a well-beaded gold blouse with detailed patterns. Completing her look was gentle, beautifully wrapped around her head, adding an elegant touch to her outfit.

Gomez’s Igbo attire did justice to the culture, making her stand out at the event. She scored a good 8.5 out of 10.

Anita Akide (Tacha)

BBNaija’s former housemate Tacha showed up and stole the spotlight at the AMVCA Cultural Ground with her exquisite attire. She gracefully wore a beaded green dress with an aso-oke designed like a petal to cover the top of the dress. Tacha’s gele was a masterpiece. It was profoundly wrapped to perfection, framing her face with elegance.

Her outfit is a solid 9/10.

