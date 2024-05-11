Gunmen, on Friday, attacked police operatives conducting a stop-and-search operation in Enugu State, South-east Nigeria.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said two police officers sustained gunshot injuries during the attack.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the attack occurred around 9.30 p.m. along Presidential Road, Enugu.

The police spokesperson said the hoodlums were suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, Eastern Security Network.

How it happened

Mr Ndukwe said the hoodlums, who were operating in three SUVs, suddenly opened fire on the operatives on arrival at the area.

“The operatives returned fire, forcing the hoodlums to escape with varying degrees of gunshot wounds,” he said.

“However, two of the operatives sustained gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun duel and were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.”

The police spokesperson said the fleeing attackers, consequently, abandoned a Lexus 300 SUV, which he said, was later recovered by the operatives.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, has ordered the “massive deployment” of the police operatives to sustain ongoing operations in the area to track down the hoodlums, Mr Ndukwe said.

Mr Uzuegbu asked residents of Enugu State to support the police in the state by providing “credible information” that would help in arresting the attackers.

The police commissioner also urged the residents and owners of medical facilities to report to the police individuals seen with gunshot wounds in their areas.

Increased attacks

Like in other states in the South-east, security has deteriorated in Enugu State with frequent attacks by armed persons.

The attacks often target security agencies, government officials and facilities.

Hundreds of persons, including security agencies, traditional rulers and government officials, have been killed or abducted in such attacks

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is a group leading agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of the south-south Nigeria.

