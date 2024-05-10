Isa DogonYaro, a member of the House of Representatives, is dead.

Mr DogonYaro died on Friday in Abuja after an undisclosed illness.

Until his death, the lawmaker represented the Garki/Babura federal constituency of Jigawa State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He was the deputy chairperson of the House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control.

The late lawmaker was born on 5 December 1967. Before his election to the House in 2023, he served as Special Assistant to Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Mr DogonYaro is the second member of the 10th House to die. Abdulkadir Danbuga died in October 2023.

Isma’ila Maihanchi, a member-elect died in April 2023 before the inauguration of the House. He was elected to represent Jalingo/Yorro/Zing federal constituency in Taraba.

House mourns

In a statement, the spokesperson of the House, Akin Rotimi, described Mr DogonYaro as a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his people and the country with utmost commitment.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Hon. Isa Dogonyaro (Kogunan Ringim), the distinguished Member representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives.

“Isa Dogonyaro was a dedicated and passionate legislator who served his constituents and the nation with utmost commitment. He was a pillar in the House, contributing significantly to the development of legislation, particularly in the area of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria Control, where he served as the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee,” Mr Akin said.

Meanwhile, the management of Gudu Cemetery in Abuja has announced that the Janazah (Islamic funeral prayers before internment), will be held at the National Mosque after the scheduled Jumat service.

