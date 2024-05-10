This year’s Europa League final is shaping up to be a Nigerian affair as three Super Eagles stars are set to clash on the biggest stage.

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) and Victor Boniface, Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen) all booked their places in the Dublin final on Thursday night.

Atalanta, following a strong 1-1 draw in the first leg, secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Marseille at Bergamo.

Lookman, who played a starring role, scored the opener via a deflected shot on the half-hour mark.

The Nigerian was causing constant problems for the Marseille defence as Atlanta took charge from start to finish.

The win, along with the first-leg result, sealed a comprehensive 4-1 aggregate victory and a spot in the UEFA Europa League showpiece.

Lookman’s impressive performance ensures he’ll be a key figure for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side when they face Bayer Leverkusen in the final on 22 May.

Dramatic Leverkusen

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen reached the final after a dramatic 4-2 aggregate victory over Roma.

Leverkusen were initially trailing 2-0 in the second-leg tie; two penalties from Leandro Paredes gave Roma hope.

However, an own goal by Gianluca Mancini and a stoppage-time equaliser from Josip Stanisic sent Leverkusen through.

Unbeaten record

The win not only secured their place in the final but also extended their remarkable unbeaten run to a staggering 49 games.

This unbeaten streak includes the Europa League and Bundesliga, where Leverkusen recently thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to extend their unbeaten league run.

The all-time unbeaten record of 62 games belongs to Scottish club Celtic (1915-1917), but it’s important to note those matches were all domestic league fixtures.

Adding to their historic season, Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen have already secured their first-ever Bundesliga title, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign of dominance. They’ll also be competing in the German Cup final later this month.

This Europa League final promises to be a thrilling encounter, not just for Nigerian football fans but for all neutral observers.

