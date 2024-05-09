The trial of the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, charged with abuse of office and alleged $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion fraud continued on Thursday with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tendering bundles of documents before the court.

The bundles of documents were tendered through the third prosecution witness, a Compliance Officer with the Zenith Bank, Mr Clement Ngolu, by the EFCC counsel, Mr Rotimi Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The documents were admitted in evidence following no objections from the first defence counsel, Olalekan Ojo, a SAN, and the second defence counsel, Adeyinka Kotoye, also a SAN.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial judge, Rahman Oshodi, admitted the original copies of Zenith Bank account opening package, statement of account of Limelight Multidimensional Services Ltd., sent to the EFCC in evidence.

“I have read the documents dated March 2024, and I admit the original certified copy of the bundles of documents which include account opening package, statement of accounts into evidence and are marked as Exhibit A,” Mr Oshodi said.

Mr Ngolu, in his evidence, said his department responded to regulators and law enforcement agencies in order to ensure that the bank activities were in line with banking policies and regulations .

He added that his department worked with agencies such as the EFCC, the Nigeria Police, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

The witness said that his department in 2024 got a request from the EFCC to furnish them with statements of accounts of Limelight and two other accounts.

“The documents we sent to the EFCC was duly signed by the staff of the bank.

“The process of generating the statement was through our computer system which was in good condition.

“The documents were printed out from the company’s computer which was working well and the documents were in the bank’s custody,” the witness said.

The defence, however, said they had no question for the witness.

Also, a former Director of Information Technology of CBN, John Ayoh, under further cross-examination, said he had a confrontation with Mr Emefiele because he asked him to do something wrong.

The witness who further confirmed that he was sidelined by the embattled governor added that his being sidelined made him not to have any relationship with him.

“I was not happy being unpopular with the former CBN governor but on a number of occasions, I signed contract letters to vendors.

“While I was a director with the CBN, my loyalty was to the bank and the Nigerian nation and my relationship with Emefiele was only formal and based on instructions.

“The governor and the four deputy governors of the bank alongside the directors make up the management of the CBN,” he said.

The fourth witness, a contractor, in his evidence, testified about how he was allegedly pressurised by the central bank management to pay $600,000 for the contract which he had executed.

NAN reports that Mr Ayoh, the former CBN director on information technology, had on 29 April narrated before the court how he allegedly collected $600,000 for contract gratification for Mr Emefiele.

The EFCC had on 8 April arraigned Mr Mr Emefiele on 23 counts of abuse of office, accepting gratifications, corrupt demand, receiving property fraudulently obtained and conferring corrupt advantage.

Also, his co-defendant was arraigned on three counts bordering on acceptance of gift by agents.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge adjourned the case until 17 May for continuation of trial

Mr Emefiele is also standing trial in Abuja over alleged corrupt activities he was accused of perpetrating while in office as CBN governor.

.(NAN)

