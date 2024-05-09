A bill seeking to increase the salaries, allowances and official benefits of judicial officers has passed second reading at the senate.

The bill was passed on Thursday during the plenary after majority of the senators supported it when the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio put it to vote.

The senate president thereafter referred it to the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters for further legislative action and report back in four weeks.

In March, President Bola Tinubu wrote to the Senate, requesting it to consider an executive bill seeking the review of salaries, allowances and official benefits of judicial officers.

In the letter, President Tinubu said the bill would promote the welfare capacity and independence of the Nigerian judiciary system

During Thursday’s plenary, the Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, led a debate on the bill.

Mr Ashiru, while leading the debate, explained that the bill, when passed, will enhance significant improvement in the welfare, capacity and independence of the judiciary officers.

Independence and capacity of judicial officers in Nigeria have been contentious issues of public discourse over the years, he said.

The deputy senate leader further noted that, the bill will promote the integrity of the judicial arm of government, when it is finally passed and assented to.

He urged his colleagues to support the passage of the bill.

Many of the senators who contributed to the debate supported it.

Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North) said, improving salaries of the judicial officers will prevent them from engaging in corruption and ensure that the judicial officers deliver just and fair judgement.

“There is a need to bring up the remuneration of judicial officers that have stagnated over the years.

“This will insulate judicial officers from corruption and give them courage to deliver judgments that are just and fair,” Mr Monguno added.

Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North), stressed that he is confident with the increase in salaries of the judicial officers.

“No right thinking Nigerian will not think that it is right to keep the judiciary comfortable. I want to thank the executive for deeming it fit to increase salaries of judges at all levels,” Mr Kalu said.

“We should not stop at the judiciary but look at other sectors of the economy,” he added.

Emmanuel Udende (APC, Benue North-east) also supported the increment.

“For the past 15 years, judicial officers have remained on meagre salaries,” he said.

“When you interact with them as a lawyer, you see their morale is dampened, and when the morale is dampened the work will be.”

Existing package

There is a provision for a remuneration package for judicial officers in the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), the body authorised by law to prepare salaries and allowances for public servants.

According to the existing package prepared by RMAFC, a Chief Justice of Nigeria earns N3,363,972:50 annually and therefore receives N280,331:04 monthly. The CJN also enjoys a motor vehicle loan of N13,455,890:00 annually.

The basic salary of a justice of the Supreme Court and President of the Court of Appeal per annum is N2,477,110:00 and therefore receives N280,331:04 monthly. They also have access to annual accommodation allowances of N4,954,220:00 each and N247,711:00 annual leave allowance.

The basic salary of a judge of the Court of Appeal and Chief Judge of a Federal High Court is N1,995,430:00 and therefore receives N166,285:83 monthly.

