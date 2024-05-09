The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on charges of abuse of office.

He was arraigned on Thursday alongside his daughter, Fatima, and two others – Jalal Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Ltd – at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, Abuja.

Mr Sirika served as the aviation minister during former President Muhammadu Buhari’s two terms in office.

EFCC, in its recently filed charges, accused him of abuse of office by allegedly using his position as the Minister of Aviation to fraudulently award contracts to his daughter, son in-law and associates.

Mr Sirika and the rest of the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial judge, Sylvanus Oriji, subsequently granted bail to the former aviation minister, Fatima and Jalal Hamma in the sum of N100 million each.

…More details later

