The Lagos State Government has introduced Electronic Physical Planning Permit System to allow building approval to be obtained in just 10 minutes.

The Special Adviser, e-GIS and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, made the disclosure during a ministerial press briefing to mark the first year of the second term in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday in Ikeja.

According to him, the initiative will ensure seamless and efficient process for stakeholders.

He said, ”The Lagos State Government is poised to revolutionise the planning approval process with the introduction of an Electronic Physical Planning Permit Process System.

“The innovative system will enable building approval to be obtained in just 10 minutes, ensuring a seamless and efficient process for stakeholders.”

Recall that the e-GIS project began in 2016 and gained momentum in 2021, when Mr Sanwo-Olu outlined a strategic plan for its implementation.

The e-GIS Office (LAGIS) has been entrusted with overseeing the project, which aims to create a comprehensive digital platform for land administration and geographic information services.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Report has it that a significant milestone was achieved on 4 December 2023, when the bill for the establishment of the Lagos Geographic Information Service (LAGIS) was presented to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Mr Babatunde explained that the e-GIS office fully took over the responsibility of supervising and project management of the Lagos enterprise GIS upgrade and integrated land administration automated system.

This, he said, ensured the institutionalisation of enterprise geographic information service statewide, leading up to the creation of an agency known as the Lagos State Geographic Information Service.

He said that the processes led to the passage of its bill by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“To ensure a smooth implementation process, stakeholders and the public will be engaged through a series of retreats and sensitisation programmes.

“This will foster a better understanding of the importance of the bill and the benefits of the Electronic Physical Planning Process System.

“With this innovative system, Lagos State is poised to become a leader in digital governance and efficient urban planning,” he said.(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

