A non-governmental organisation- the Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) is set to launch a programme aimed at celebrating the exemplary contributions of Nigerians to nation-building through interventions in various spheres of life such as humanitarian services, education, science, research, art, entertainment, media, politics and development, among others.

To kickstart the initiative, the Foundation said a prominent Nigerian lawyer and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Afe Babalola, will be featured, to narrate the story of his life, many socio-political, economic, agricultural and educational interventions and the impacts of the interventions on the nation’s growth and development.

The programme, which is tagged: “The Impact Series by Akin Fadeyi,” is expected to be aired through digital platforms such as YouTube and other social media tools.

This was disclosed on Wednesday during a media briefing by the Foundation’s Executive Director, Akin Fadeyi, who described the initiative as a programme designed “to unveil milestones, acknowledge extraordinary accomplishments and foster a culture of appreciation.”

Why Impact Series?

Speaking on what inspired the initiative, Mr Fadeyi cited a book called Outliers by Malcolm Gladwell, where he quoted him to have said that “the smartest people in the world, their stories have not been heard.”

Mr Fadeyi, who also admitted that he has never met Mr Babalola, said “The impact series is not a publication relations job,” but focused on elucidating excellence and celebration of living icons.

He said, unlike privileged people who had access to opportunities in society to succeed, Mr Babalola, despite the challenges growing up, rose to stardom and is now impacting society, citing his donation of £10 million to establish an African learning centre at King’s College, London, United Kingdom.

He said: “So this man from nowhere gave £10 million to a British Institution. Now, we have seen a Nigeria that is saying to the world that we are not depending on only foreign aid from you alone, we can also give you.

“Foreign aid from Nigeria to the UK was exemplified by the man we will debut the impact series with.

“We are chosen to use impact series to elucidate excellence, to celebrate benevolence, to foster the culture of appreciation over those who have emerged well amongst us – our living legends.”

Mr Fadeyi noted that the impact series will be deployed as a role-modelling programme for Nigerian youth to “embrace the culture of diligence, hard work, forbearance, altruistic pursuit of generosity and mutual respect within our ecosystem.”

Not for influential people alone

The promoter of the initiative said the programme will not target only prominent and influential Nigerians alone, saying every Nigerian doing exceptional things to promote humanity, generosity, and kindness, and who is building worthy legacies for the incoming generations will be celebrated.

“The Impact Series will also spotlight people making an impact but have limited resources. They could be cleaners of public facilities, security operatives who are diligent, teachers, artisans, and anyone promoting quality virtues true Nigerians are known for,” he said.

He noted that the personalities to feature on the programme will be based on nominations who will be subjected to unbiased screening processes by competent people who share in the vision to appreciate Nigerians while they are still alive.

About Afe Babalola

Born on 30 October 1929, Afe Babalola is a Nigerian lawyer, farmer, and educational administrator.

His university, ABUAD was ranked among the top 100 universities making a global impact in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.

He is Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos, Nigeria; and the immediate past Chairman of the Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

Among other outstanding services, Mr Babalola has trained over 300 lawyers and produced 14 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, several judges, and Attorneys-General, according to the information on his website.

He is also a consultant to several conglomerates, the Federal Government of Nigeria, many companies, and the World Bank.

Mr Babalola owns a huge law library and is strongly devoted to the advancement of law and the legal profession in Nigeria.

About AFF

Established in 2016, The Akin Fadeyi Foundation (AFF) is a communication for change centre, focused on human rights and sustainable political, socio-economic, and environmental transformation.

The Nigerian not-for-profit focuses on using technology, media, and communication tools to tackle corruption. It promotes civic engagement, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria through its campaigns, and media awareness programmes.

